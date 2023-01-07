Despite the Alliance’s Intentions, Yemen Cultivates Its Land

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

January 7, 2023

By Saraa Jamal Shahari

Yemen – A country whose people do not eat what they plant is not sovereign. Within the framework of the Yemeni leadership’s directives towards achieving self-sufficiency and access to food security, the General Organization for Grain Development and Production [PCGDP] established the central market for fresh grain crops in the center of the capital, Sanaa.

The grain market contains various types of grass grains, including wheat, sorghum, maize and millet, along with legumes, sesame, sesame oil and fenugreek, as well as spices, nuts, raisins, honey and ghee.

This central market is one of the most important means of marketing local grains, and the first of its kind in the country.

It also brings together a large number of merchants and represents a link between the producer and the consumer.

The grain market enjoys a remarkable community turnout, and citizens come to it from the outskirts of the capital and various regions. It meets the needs of citizens of all categories, due to the diversity of its products and their high quality.

Ali Amer, the commercial director of the central market for fresh grain crops, explained in an exclusive statement to al-Ahed news website the objectives of establishing the market by saying: “One of the most important goals of establishing this market is to create an opportunity for farmers to market their products, and to provide all types of legumes and grains. It also seeks to change the diet of citizens and shift from exported products to local ones. This contributes to completing the cycle of self-sufficiency in marketing production at reasonable prices, which encourages farmers to continue and increase production, and through it we can implement the policy of price equilibrium.”

Agriculture and Development Despite Embargo

In the latest statistics of the PCGDP, the cultivated area reached 18,441 hectares of grains such as wheat and corn, and the annual average of production reached 55,323 tons.

The official side, in cooperation with the community, continues to facilitate and ease the way for farmers; to expand agricultural areas and develop local crop production, especially grains.

Amer confirms to al-Ahed news website that “there is a significant horizontal expansion in new agricultural areas, as well as vertically in the quantities of production per unit area,” noting that “there is a noticeable decrease in the grain import bill.”

From Wounded Yemen to the Countries of the Axis of Resistance

The fresh grain market is the result of the steadfastness of a people who shook off the ashes of war and broke the chains of the enemy’s siege, so they cultivated their land.

From this Yemeni steadfastness and vigor, Amer sends a message to the people of the Resistance Axis through the al-Ahed news website: “{And prepare against them whatever forces you can muster}, and self-sufficiency in grain crops is one of the most important elements of preparedness. The Axis of Resistance must cooperate with peoples and governments in this, through the exchange of high-yield seeds, modern technologies and equipment as well as successful experiences. For example, instead of buying plows, machines and seeds from the West, it is possible to buy from Iran, which has made great strides in this field.

Amer concluded his message by saying: “Al-Quds [Jerusalem] is our meeting point.”

Read the article in Arabic

