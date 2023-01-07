Hezbollah is ‘Israel’s’ greatest threat: The Jerusalem Post

Posted on by worldpeacewithjustice

6 Jan 2023

Source: Israeli media

By Al Mayadeen English

An Israeli correspondent says most Israeli occupation security officials still emphasize that with its Radwan special forces, Hezbollah is the occupation’s greatest threat.

Israeli occupation soldiers on the border with Lebanon (Flash90)

An article written by Yonah Jeremy Bob and published in the Israeli newspaper, The Jerusalem Post, indicated that “Hezbollah is Israel’s greatest threat.”

The article highlights that most Israeli occupation security establishment officials “still emphasize – behind closed doors and sometimes publicly” – that Hezbollah, with its approximately 150,000 rockets and Radwan special forces, is the occupation’s greatest threat.

The Israeli correspondent quoted an Israeli occupation soldier as saying that “Hezbollah is on the fence, so we get ready for everything. It is very real.”

“Any unpredictable hit in the ‘war between the wars’ campaign [with Syria] could lead to a giant Lebanon conflict,” the occupation soldier considered.

The soldier pointed out that “Hezbollah soldiers gained experience in Syria. They are more independent operators, have heavier firepower, use lookouts, battle formations.”

“If Radwan got to Metulla…,” the occupation soldier said before his voice faded away “as if finishing the thought was too dark of an option,” the Israeli correspondent indicated.

This comes after the military media of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon – Hezbollah published on Sunday a video titled “We swear we are capable… and we will cross,” conveying a direct message to the Israeli occupation.

The video simulates the scenario of the Resistance fighters crossing into the occupied Palestinian territories, after making a hole in the concrete wall between Lebanon and occupied Palestine. The video depicts how the Resistance fighters succeeded in infiltrating the occupied territories, where confrontations with Israeli occupation soldiers break out.

The video also depicts scenes of confrontations, whereby the Resistance fighters target the occupation soldiers and storm their positions, starting from the northern border of Palestine and ending on Palestinian shores.

“قسماً قادرون.. سنعبر”.. رسالة المقاومة الإسلاميّة في #لبنان – #حزب_الله إلى الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في العام الجديد.

البداية من الحدود الشماليّة، والنهاية.. عند شواطئ بحر #فلسطين.. pic.twitter.com/adAsZSIpjN— قناة الميادين (@AlMayadeenNews) January 1, 2023

Earlier, The Jerusalem Post considered that Hezbollah poses a great threat to “Israel”, which is similar to the danger of Iran’s nuclear program.

The Israeli newspaper stressed the need for “Israel” to view Hezbollah’s growing arsenal of precision missiles as a major strategic threat on par with Iran’s nuclear program.

It also pointed out that Hezbollah fighters have been increasingly active on the border with occupied Palestine in recent times and have set up dozens of observation points, increased their patrols, and monitored and documented the movements of Israeli occupation forces.

On Monday, Israeli media, commenting on Hezbollah’s video, said “Hezbollah is maneuvering to storm northern Israel [occupied Palestine], and is showing the combat status of its fighters.”

Israeli Channel 12 journalist, Sapir Lipkin, suggested that the publication of the video was linked to several factors, saying that “under the mandate of the Netanyahu government, Hezbollah has published a new psyops warfare film it produced, in which it is trying to show its capabilities to storm the separation wall and act against Israel.”

Read more: Soleimani, Muhandes, Mughniyeh prohibited US occupation: Nasrallah

