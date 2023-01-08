IN PHOTOS: Palestine’s Eastern Christians Celebrate Christmas

Posted on January 8, 2023 by fada1

January 7, 2023

The Palestinian Eastern Christian community celebrated Christmas on January 6. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Eastern Christian community celebrated Christmas on January 6, according to the Eastern calendar, throughout occupied Palestine.

The midnight mass was held on Saturday in the St. Porphyrios Church in Gaza, where worshippers performed a number of rituals, including the traditional lighting of candles.

Meanwhile, Eastern Christian denominations celebrated Christmas in the square of the Nativity Church in Bethlehem. 

On Saturday, thousands gathered in the churchyard as the Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III arrived in Bethlehem to celebrate the midnight mass. 

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

Filed under: Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: , |

«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: