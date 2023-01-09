Brazil’s Lula: ‘Fascists’ will be punished with ‘full force of law’

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

January 9, 2023

Source: Agencies

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva leads his first ministerial meeting since his inauguration at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

By Al Mayadeen English

The Brazilian president orders the federal security to deploy in Brasilia and stop the rioters as he accuses his far-right predecessor Bolsonaro of encouraging his supporter’s riots.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ordered on Sunday federal security to intervene in Brasilia and restore calm after Bolsonaro supporters raided the National Congress building, the Supreme court and the presidential palace.

Lula said that the “fascists, fanatics” rioters will be punished “with the full force of law.”

The federal intervention in the district will remain until January 31, according to the decree.

According to Brazilian broadcaster GloboNews, Brazil’s congress, Supreme Court and Presidential Palace have all been retaken by security forces.

Read more: Latin America leaders voice support to Brazil’s Lula amid riots

Decreto assinado por Lula para intervenção federal no Distrito Federal. #EquipeLula pic.twitter.com/1gHjIuDGLf — Lula (@LulaOficial) January 8, 2023

On his Twitter account, the president accused former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro of encouraging his supporter’s acts and held him responsible.

Lula added that the rioters “took advantage” as he is still “setting up the government” to carry out their actions.

Read more: Lula takes office, cancels privatization of 8 state-owned companies

“They took advantage of the silence on Sunday, when we are still setting up the government, to do what they did. And you know that there are several speeches by the former president encouraging this. And this is also his responsibility and the parties that supported him.”

Aproveitaram o silêncio do domingo, quando ainda estamos montando o governo, para fazer o que fizeram. E vocês sabem que existem vários discursos do ex-presidente estimulando isso. E isso também é responsabilidade dele e dos partidos que sustentaram ele. — Lula (@LulaOficial) January 8, 2023

Supporters of Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro broke into the country’s National Congress building and Planalto presidential palace on Sunday, in protest against leftist President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva who defeated far-right Bolsonaro in the presidential elections held on October 30.

Hundreds of protesters holding the Brazilian flag stormed the national congress and took the roofs waving the country’s flags despite attempts by security officers to contain the unrest, an AFP photographer said.

Some protesters were holding signs calling on the country’s military to “intervene militarily” against democratically elected Brazilian President Lula da Silva.

Related Videos

Arrests and failed coup attempt.. Da Silva vows to hold the “fascists” accountable

Related Stories

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Fascism, Latin America | Tagged: Bolsonaro, Brazil, Brazilian President Lula |