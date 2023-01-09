Netanyahu’s New Government, Judicial Reform Protested in Tel Aviv

Posted on by martyrashrakat

January 8, 2023

A protest in Tel Aviv against new Israeli government. (Photo: via Activestills)

Thousands of demonstrators protested Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government Saturday in Tel Aviv, Anadolu News Agency reported.

Protesters gathered in Habima Square in central Tel Aviv to demonstrate against the government’s plan to reduce the powers of the judiciary, as well as policies of far-right and ultra-religious government partners.

Demonstrators also reacted to officials, including Netanyahu, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

According to media reports, 8,000 and 10,000 people participated in the demonstration, including Israeli lawmakers.

Moves by the coalition government led by Netanyahu to transfer some powers of the judiciary to parliament have caused friction between the government and the judiciary, especially the Supreme Court.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin announced Thursday that a law is planned that would limit the Supreme Court’s powers, reduce the judiciary’s influence on the selection of judges and allow parliament to overrule court decisions.

Netanyahu government’s approval of the controversial law that allows former corruption-convicted coalition partner Arye Deri to serve as a minister has also sparked public outcry.

