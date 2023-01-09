Yemen’s Ansarullah says will strike deep inside Saudi Arabia, UAE as no option left

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Sunday, 08 January 2023 7:32 AM

[ Last Update: Sunday, 08 January 2023 7:51 AM ]

Troops from various units of the Yemeni Armed Forces participate in a massive military parade in the capital Sana’a, on September 21, 2022, to commemorate the eighth anniversary of the September 21 Revolution. (Photo by al-Masirah television network)

Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement says the Saudi-led coalition has exploited a UN-sponsored truce to tighten the brutal blockade against the war-wracked country, stressing that it won’t allow the status quo to persist, and will inevitably launch missile strikes against the Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Ansarullah announced in a statement that even with the six-month truce that expired on October 2 last year and two rounds of negotiations to extend the ceasefire and lift the blockade on commercial airports and entry ports, the Riyadh-led alliance reneged on the terms of the ceasefire and did not honor previous agreements.

“The Saudi-led coalition’s main goal out of the truce was to stop the Houthi Ansarullah forces from carrying out retaliatory military operations against targets deep inside Saudi Arabia. Moreover, the crippling sea, land and air blockade on Yemen has created a humanitarian disaster in the country,” the statement read.

Ansarullah described the famine and siege as criminal and cruel strategies of the Saudi-led coalition against Yemen, arguing that the practice amounts to mass murder under the United Nations Charter and principles.

“Siege is same as a war, whose primary purpose is to kill as many Yemenis as possible and take revenge on them by destroying people’s livelihood. The Saudi-led coalition’s intention behind the ceasefire was to ramp up the economic blockade against Yemen,” the statement read.

More than 3,000 Yemeni civilians killed, injured by Saudi-led coalition’s airstrikes in 2022

More than 3,000 civilians were killed or injured in the airstrikes launched by the Saudi-led coalition against Yemen in the year 2022.

Ansarullah noted, “The Riyadh-led alliance took advantage of the siege as a weapon of war against Yemen. The ceasefire also proved that the Saudi-led coalition was not looking for any measure to reduce the sufferings of the Yemeni nation. It is firmly against payment of salaries to civil servants and knows no limits to tighten the blockade.”

Bin Salman seeking a way out of Yemen quagmire: Report

The Lebanese Arabic-language daily newspaper al-Akhbar has reported that Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and de facto leader is seeking to get himself out of the crisis created in Yemen.

The newspaper wrote that Mohammed bin Salam has suggested that Ansarullah maintain control over Yemen in exchange for security guarantees to the Riyadh regime.

It said the latest round of indirect and behind-the-scenes talks between Ansarullah representatives and Saudi diplomats with Oman, a Persian Gulf country that borders both Yemen and Saudi Arabia, as mediator had more fateful results than the previous ones.

“Riyadh is now showing a lot of flexibility during negotiations. It currently has no concern other than getting security guarantees that strategic facilities deep inside the country would not be hit. It has abandoned the illusion of turning Yemen into a country under its tutelage, and has instead sufficed for security assurances,” the newspaper wrote

Ansarullah: Yemen has upper hand in deterrence, seeks ‘permanent ceasefire’ with Saudis

The Ansarullah resistance movement says Yemen is looking for a complete ceasefire, and has the upper hand in terms of military deterrence and self-defense.

Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and other Western states, launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015.

The objective was to crush the popular Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen, and reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi.

While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to achieve any of its objectives, the war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Press TV’s website can also be accessed at the following alternate addresses:

www.presstv.ir

www.presstv.co.uk

Related Videos

LATEST NEWS

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Uncategorized |