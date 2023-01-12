BREAKING: Palestinian Youth Injured in Nablus Dies of His Wounds

Posted on by martyrashrakat

January 11, 2023

Ahmad Abu Junaid, 21, was killed by Israeli forces in the Balata refugee camp. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian youth, identified as Ahmad Abu Junaid, died on Wednesday of wounds sustained during an Israeli army raid of the Balata refugee camp in Nablus, the Ministry of Health announced.

The Ministry said in a statement that Abu Junaid, 21, was shot in the head and was moved to the hospital where he was pronounced dead in the afternoon.

Israeli soldiers raided the Balata refugee camp on Wednesday morning to arrest activists but were faced with fierce resistance, forcing them to withdraw without arresting anyone. The soldiers opened fire at protesters, critically injuring Abu Junaid.

Abu Junaid is the fifth Palestinian to be killed by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank since the start of this year.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Israeli Crimes | Tagged: Balata refugee camp, IOF, Nablus, Occupied W Bank, Palestinian Resistance, Popular Resistance |