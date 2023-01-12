PA Suppresses Protest Calling for Release of Political Prisoners in Nablus (VIDEO)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

January 11, 2023

Confrontations between Palestinian youth and Palestinian Authority’s ‘security forces’ in Nablus. (File Photo: via QNN)

The Palestinian Authority security forces on Tuesday suppressed a protest in Nablus to demand the release of political prisoners held by the PA, Quds Press news site reported.

Dozens of masked members of the PA security forces attacked the participants, including the families of political detainees, and fired gas canisters at them, suffocating a number.

The PA forces also assaulted journalists covering the event and prevented them from filming, confiscating their mobile devices.

Palestinian Authority Security Forces attacked a recent protest in Nablus calling for the release of Palestinian political prisoners.



In this video, they confiscate cameras from Al Jazeera journalists. pic.twitter.com/Zi7ljLD1sq — MintPress News (@MintPressNews) January 10, 2023

The participants demanded the release of Musab Shtayyeh and other political detainees currently held by the Palestinian Authority, who are being pursued by the Israeli occupation.

Lawyers and human rights organizations confirmed earlier that 2022 witnessed a significant rise in the campaigns of prosecution, arrests, and summons orders issued by the Palestinian Authority security services against politicians, activists, freed prisoners, and university students.

