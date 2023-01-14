Knesset Approves Apartheid in Occupied West Bank, Lapid Accuses Netanyahu of Leading ‘Israel’ into Civil War

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

January 11, 2023

Israeli Parliament (Knesset), photo from archive.

The Israeli Knesset passed on Tuesday the so-called “Emergency Regulations in Judea and Samaria” or Apartheid. The “temporary” measure is voted on every five years.

The bill was first adopted in 1967 after ‘Israel’ occupied the West Bank. It addresses the legal status of Zionist settlers living in the occupied West Bank by maintaining their Israeli citizenship and rights, although they live beyond the green line— Israel’s internationally recognized borders.

Tuesday’s vote passed in the first reading.

The legislation allows Zionist settlers to appear in Israeli courts for offenses committed in the occupied West Bank. It also allows, contrary to international law, to jail Palestinians from the West Bank inside ‘Israel’.

Palestinians call it the apartheid law as it puts in place a two-tiered system—one for Zionists and another for Palestinians.

The bill is expected to pass in the second and third readings.

Meanwhile, the extremist security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir ordered prevention of the celebrations of the release of the ex-Palestinian prisoner Maher Younes and confiscation of the Palestinian flags. Ben-Gvir also ordered the Zionist police to resort to force in dealing with the secular protests against the government.

Opposition versus Government

The opposition figures in Knesset, including the former PM Yair Lapid and defense minister Benny Gantz, launched a major rhetorical attack on the premier Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of leading the entity into a civil war.

Gantz warned Netanyahu against striking the juridical system to avenge what the latter views as unjust trials, describing this as “unpatriotic”.

For his part, Lapid wondered about the consequences of losing the USA as the primary ally and deactivating the juridical authorities in the entity.

Former PM Yair Lapid and defense minister Benny Gantz

West Bank Report

The Palestinian resistance fighters targeted two Israeli military checkpoints in Ramnallah and Nablus, occupied West Bank.

According to well-informed sources, the Zionist occupation forces blocked Qalandiya checkpoint after it came under an IED attack.

In Nablus, the Palestinian resistance fighters attacked Israeli checkpoint 17with an IED, which led the enemy troops to close the crossing.

It is worth noting that the Palestinian Resistance fighters in Jenin, Nablus and Al-Quds are intensifying their gun attacks on the Zionist posts and checkpoints as the rate of operations has increased remarkably.

Palestinian Resistance fighters in the northern West Bank city of Jenin (photo from archive).

Meanwhile, the Zionist occupation forces launched a large-scale campaign of arrests across the West Bank. In details, the Israeli troops arrested a number of Islamic Jihad Movement’s cadres, including the ex-prisoners Wahid Abu Maria, Mohammad Wahid Abu Maria, Abdullah Mohammad Abu Maria, and Hamde Mohammad Abu Maria.

Israeli occupation forces arrest a Palestinian man in the West Bank (December 17, 2021).

Source: Al-Manar English Website

