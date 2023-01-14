Palestinians Mourn Jenin Martyrs as Hundreds Pray at Al-Aqsa

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

January 13, 2023

Palestinians perform Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque (Friday, Jan 13, 2023).

Hundreds of Palestinians perform Fajr and Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Al-Quds (Jerusalem), few hours after a Palestinian has succumbed to wounds sustained by Israeli fire on Thursday.

Hundreds of Palestinians perform Al-Fajr and Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque despite heavy measures by Israeli occupation forces in occupied Al-Quds.

In Pictures: Hundreds of Palestinians perform Al-Fajr (dawn) prayer at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque, today 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/B8ncGWpMu1 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 13, 2023

Mourning in Jenin

Meanwhile on Friday, Palestinians bid farewell to two martyrs who fell on Thursday by Israeli occupation forces in Jenin and Qabatiya.

Palestinian media reported that Abdel Hadi Fakhri Nazzal, 19, succumbed late Thursday to wounds sustained during a raid by Israeli occupation forces in the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin.

In Pictures: Palestine mourns yet another two of its youths, Abdulhadi Nazal and Habib Kemil, killed yesterday by 'Israel' in Jenin. pic.twitter.com/mwFhK76s1R — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 13, 2023

Wafa news agency quoted the Director of Al-Razi Hospital in Jenin Dr. Fawaz Hammad as saying that Nazzal was transferred to the hospital on Thursday, after being seriously injured by live Israeli bullet in the neck and chest.

Earlier on Thursday, a 25-year-old Palestinian, Habib Mohammad Abdel Rahman Kamil, was martyred during an Israeli raid in Jenin. Local sources reported that Kamil was targeted by a live bullet in the head.

Source: Palestinian and Israeli media

