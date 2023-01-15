Ahmed Kahla martyred in Ramallah in IOF checkpoint execution

January 15, 2023
Source: Agencies + Al Mayadeen Net
By Al Mayadeen English
The Israeli Occupation Forces executed Ahmed Kahla at the Silwad military checkpoint in Ramallah after forcing him out of his car.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced, on Sunday, that a Palestinian citizen was martyred, through direct execution by the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF), near Silwad, east of Ramallah.
Ahmad Kahla, 45 years old, was executed point-blank after a verbal confrontation with the IOF at the Israeli occupation’s Silwad checkpoint.
According to Wafa news agency, there was a verbal confrontation between Kahla and Israeli soldiers at the checkpoint before they “forced him out of his vehicle ” and shot him “point-blank.”
The martyrdom of Kahla, who was reportedly shot in the neck, after which he succumbed to his wounds, brings the total number of Palestinian martyrs for 2023 to 13.
Two Palestinians martyred by IOF bullets south of Jenin
Yesterday, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced the martyrdom of two young men, Izz al-Din Bassem Hamamra, 24 years old, and Amjad Adnan Khaliliya, 23 years old, during a confrontation with the IOF following their aggression on the town of Jaba, south of Jenin.
Palestinian media added that occupation forces opened fire on a vehicle at the Jaba junction, killing the two young men who were inside it.
