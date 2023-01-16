14-year-old Palestinian succumbs to head injury by IOF gunfire

January 16, 2023 

Israeli occupation gunfire kills 14-year-old Palestinian Omar Lutfi Khamour.

Source: Al Mayadeen net

Palestinian 14-year-old martyr Omar Lutfi Khamour.

By Al Mayadeen English 

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Monday the martyrdom of 14-year-old Omar Lutfi Khamour, who succumbed to a serious injury he sustained after being shot in the head by the Israeli occupation forces in Dheisheh refugee camp in Beit Lahm.

According to sources, large deployments of the occupation army stormed the Dheisheh camp earlier and launched a campaign of raids on Palestinian homes, resulting in confrontations, during which the Israeli soldiers fired bullets and gas and sound bombs.

Read more: UN condemns Israeli violence, calls 2022 ‘deadliest’ in West Bank

