14-year-old Palestinian succumbs to head injury by IOF gunfire

Posted on by martyrashrakat

January 16, 2023

Israeli occupation gunfire kills 14-year-old Palestinian Omar Lutfi Khamour.

Source: Al Mayadeen net

Palestinian 14-year-old martyr Omar Lutfi Khamour.

By Al Mayadeen English

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Monday the martyrdom of 14-year-old Omar Lutfi Khamour, who succumbed to a serious injury he sustained after being shot in the head by the Israeli occupation forces in Dheisheh refugee camp in Beit Lahm.

استشهاد الطفل الفلسطيني عمر خمور 14عاما برصاص الاحتلال الاسرائيلي في مخيم لدهيشة ببيت لحم🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/Da8UAkYqwI — غزة الآن – Gaza Now (@GazaNownews) January 16, 2023

According to sources, large deployments of the occupation army stormed the Dheisheh camp earlier and launched a campaign of raids on Palestinian homes, resulting in confrontations, during which the Israeli soldiers fired bullets and gas and sound bombs.

Read more: UN condemns Israeli violence, calls 2022 ‘deadliest’ in West Bank

Related Videos

Jenin Brigade Secrets you do not know about the strongest armed battalion inside the West Bank “Jenin Brigade”

An armed clash between the resistance fighters and Israeli soldiers, and protests in Tel Aviv, and the Netanyahu government collapses

Related Stories

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Uncategorized |