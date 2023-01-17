S. Nasrallah to US Allies in Lebanon: We’re Masters in the Eyes of Supreme Leader, You?

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Hezbollah S.G. Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah addressing attendees of the Qassem Suleimani International Award ceremony (Tuesday, January 17, 2023).

Marwa Haidar

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah said on Tuesday that Tehran’s fuel offer to Beirut is still existing, stressing that the United States is preventing Lebanese Government from accepting the Iranian grant.

Addressing the Qassem Suleimani International Award ceremony which was held in Beirut, Sayyed Nasrallah called on US allies in Lebanon to obtain sanctions waiver from the US Embassy in Beirut.

“I’ve said it before: We (Hezbollah) are regarded as masters by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, but you? Go and utilize from your friendship and alliance with the US and obtain a sanctions waiver from the US Embassy in Beirut.”

Martyr Qassem Suleimani

Sayyed Nasrallah started the speech by pointing to the great status martyrs have earned throughout history.

“Nations have honored martyrs throughout history, especially in Islam,” Sayyed Nasrallah addressed the attendees of the Qassem Suleimani International Award ceremony via video link.

“Martyrs have secured all achievements of Axis of Resistance in Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, Iraq and Yemen,” his eminence said.

Affirming that the martyred commanders had a special status among martyrs, Sayyed Nasrallah pointed to General Qassem Suleimani as “the transnational martyr who knew no boundaries between the countries of the Axis of Resistance.”

“Martyr Suleimani scares enemies more than General Suleimani has did as the martyrdom of this great leader has been inspiring for the people of the region.”

In this context, Sayyed Nasrallah underlined importance of commemorating martyrdom anniversary and remembering of martyr Suleimani along with all other martyrs.

This item is being updated…

Source: Al-Manar English Website

