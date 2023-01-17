Zionist Gunfire Claims Palestinian Martyr in Al-Khalil, Hamas Video Confuses ‘Israel’

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

January 17, 2023

Zionist captives held by Hamas Resistance Movement

The Palestinian man Hamdi Shaker Abu Dayyeh, 40, was shot martyred today by Israeli occupation soldiers near Al-Khalil (Hebron), according to the Ministry of Health.

Security sources said that Israeli occupation soldiers manning a checkpoint at the northern entrance to the town of Halhoul, north of the southern West Bank city of Al-Khalil (Hebron), opened fire at a Palestinian man, critically injuring him before he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses said the soldiers prevented Palestinian ambulances from reaching the Palestinian, whose body was held by the army.

Abu Dayyeh is the 15th Palestinian to be shot and killed by Israeli occupation soldiers since the start of the year, including four minors.

Hamdi Abu Dayyeh, 40, shot and killed by Israeli soldiers near Hebron

Clashes in Jenin

The Zionist occupation forces stormed on Tuesday the two towns of Qabatiya and Barqin in Jenin, arresting four Palestinians and clashing with the Resistance fighters.

The Islamic Jihad Movement announced that its fighters managed to strike the Israeli occupation troops and confront the invasion.

Hamas Video

Meanwhile, the spokesman of Hamas Resistance Movement Hazem Qassem stressed that the Zionist captives will never be released except in context of an honorable swap deal, adding that the video Al-Qassam Brigades circulated on Monday confirms the movement’s seriousness in this regard.

Hamas spox highlighted the procrastination of the Israeli government aimed at deluding the Zionists regarding the captives file.

The Zionist paper, Haaretz, indicated that the Israeli command is attempti9ng to escape any concession in the prisoners’ issue, while the military correspondent Amos Hariel tried to cast doubt on the veracity of Hamas video.

Palestinian Prisoner Maher Younes

The Zionist occupation authorities moved the Palestinian prisoner Maher Younes 40 hours before the end of his 40-year sentence from Negev jail to an unknown destination in an attempt to spoil his joy.

It is worth noting that the Zionist occupation police had warned against holding any event to celebrate Younes release.

Palestinian prisoner Maher Younes

Al-Aqsa Mosque

Guarded by the Israeli occupation forces, dozens of Zionist settlers stormed on Tuesday Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyards and wandered provocatively across them.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian worshipers continued flocking into the Holy Shrine despite the Zionist measures, amid calls to boost preparations to confront the Zionist assaults on the Mosque.

Ben-Gvir storms Al-Aqsa Mosque (Tuesday, January 3, 2023).

Source: Al-Manar English Website

