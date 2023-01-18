US preventing execution of Iran energy projects in Lebanon: Nasrallah

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

17 Jan 2023

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah says the US is preventing the implementation of the Iranian energy projects in Lebanon.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah during the Solaimani International Prize for Resistant Literature ceremony on January 17, 2023

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah spoke on Tuesday during the distribution ceremony of the Solaimani International Prize for Resistant Literature, and he addressed various regional issues, mainly pertaining to Lebanon, and hailed martyred IRGC Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani.

Martyr Qassem Soleimani, Sayyed Nasrallah underlined, is a martyr who transcends space and time. “He is not a martyr of Iraq, Iran, or Syria. Rather, he is a martyr of the world, and his influence will remain for generations.”

Martyr Soleimani was a key leader in the axis that fought against ISIS, Sayyed Nasrallah said. “The spiritual and moral strength, courage, sacrifice, strategy, and the departure from daily conflicts are part of the school of thought of Qassem Soleimani.”

“Martyr Soleimani was a great and key leader in dealing a crushing blow to the greater Israeli project,” the Hezbollah chief underlined. “The most important aspect of Hajj Qassem is the morale strength that he gave to anyone who worked with him.”

Furthermore, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that it was necessary to highlight the need to enshrine the model of martyr Qassem Soleimani, “as our nation is facing many challenges.”

No single bloc wants presidential power vacuum

Sayyed Nasrallah went on to touch on the issues facing Lebanon, expressing his understanding of why certain parties were pressuring for the election of a president, though he underlined the need to stray away from sowing sectarian discord.

“It is wrong to promote the idea of ​​marginalizing the first Maronite position,” he explained. “No one intends to do so.”

“Everyone wants to put an end to the presidential vacuum to pave the way for the formation of a government and for affairs to go back to their natural course,” Sayyed Nasrallah said. “The real hindrance today is that there are many parliamentary blocs, and no one has a majority.”

“It is completely natural for any bloc to say it does not want a president who is close to Hezbollah,” the Secretary-General said. However, “there is no bloc that wants a presidential vacuum.”

US preventing Iranian energy projects

He also touched on the energy crisis in Lebanon, noting that all of Lebanon, regardless of sect, was suffering from an energy crisis whose repercussions are affecting the economy and people’s daily lives.”

“A few months ago, we were told to secure fuel from Iran for six months to raise the rationing hours to eight per day and put Lebanon on the track of reaching a solution,” Sayyed Nasrallah said. “We took initiative and contacted Iran. They accepted the Lebanese request for fuel, and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian confirmed that in Beirut.”

“The Iranian offer is still on the table,” he underlined. “The Americans are the ones preventing the offer from being exacted.”

Additionally, the Resistance leader said Lebanon had the opportunity to accept the Iranian fuel, calling on any US-affiliated party or any party close to the US in Lebanon to use their relationship with Washington to get an exception and get Iranian fuel into Lebanon.

“Bring an exemption regarding Iranian fuel from the US and I will guarantee that it reaches Lebanon,” he concluded.

Al Mayadeen conducted in August an exclusive interview with Lebanese Energy Minister Walid Fayyad during which he hailed the Iranian donation of energy resources amid Lebanon’s fuel and power crises that have seen people receive less than two hours of electricity a day.

Meanwhile, he dismissed fears that Beirut will face any penalties for accepting Iran’s fuel donation.

Concerning the mechanism for accepting Iran’s donation to Lebanon, the minister pointed out that it is linked to a decision made by the Lebanese government.

A month later, the Iranian embassy in Beirut told local media outlets that ships loaded with fuel would be sent by Iran within one or two weeks to Lebanon to help run the country’s power plants.

