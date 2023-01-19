Maher Younis: Greatest reward is unity among all Palestinians

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

January 19 2023

Palestinian Prisoner Maher Younis chose his father’s grave as his first destination following his freedom.

Freed prisoner Maher Younis with his cousin, freed prisoner Karim Younis at Maher’s father’s grave in the cemetery in ‘Ara.

Upon his release, liberated Palestinian prisoner Maher Younis told journalists that the greatest reward he could envision is to have unity among all Palestinians.

“I had hoped after 40 years to see my homeland liberated”, he tersely stated.

Maher chose his father’s grave in the cemetery in the town of ‘Ara as his first destination following his freedom, accompanied by a crowd of his townspeople and relatives, including his cousin Karim Younis, who was liberated on January 5.

Shortly after, Younis finally embraced his mother after 40 years spent in captivity in Israeli occupation prisons in what activists described as a heartwarming and overwhelming reunion.

The Younis family house was full of welcomers, despite the occupation forces’ attempts to prevent gatherings and organize any celebration of Maher’s liberation after all these years.

It is worth noting that this policy was previously used with Karim Younis for the same reason.

The Israeli occupation transferred Maher (65 years old) to an unknown destination 40 hours prior to his scheduled release.

By transferring Younis to an unknown destination, the occupation aimed to prevent him from celebrating his freedom among his fellow Palestinian prisoners, and deprive him of his joy, as per Muhjat Al-Quds Foundation.

It is noteworthy that Younis was arrested on January 18, 1983, for resisting the occupation and for his affiliation with the Fatah movement, shortly after his cousin Karim Younis was arrested, in addition to their companion Sami Younis, who was released in a prisoner exchange deal in 2011.

While in prison, Maher was subjected to harsh conditions, and the occupation sentenced him to death, which was changed to life imprisonment a month after his sentencing.

