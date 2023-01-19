Sayyed Nasrallah: Martyr Soleimani Surpasses Time, Place; Hezbollah People Masters to the Wali Al-Faqih

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

January 17 2023

By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered a speech in the event that was held to announce the winners of the Martyr Soleimani Literary Award on Tuesday evening.

His Eminence noted that peoples and nations usually honor and appreciate their martyrs, praising that this manner exists in Islam with distinction.

“All the martyrs in Lebanon, Gaza, Iraq, Yemen, and elsewhere are the ones who make the achievements; yet the leaders among them have something that makes them special,” Sayyed Nasrallah underlined, highlighting the importance of Hajj Qassem Soleimani whom he referred to as a martyr who surpassed both time and place; he is the martyr of the nation and even the world.

Recalling Hajj Qassem Soleimani as the prominent, sublime, and key leader in the battle that banned the Americans from occupying our region, the Hezbollah leader referred to the martyred Islamic Revolution Guard Quds Force commander as the liaison of communication within the Axis of Resistance and a major leader in defeating the ‘Greater ‘Israel’’ scheme.

“Hajj Qassem Soleimani spread the morale spirit among all those who worked with him, and it is our duty to remember and present the personalities of martyrs such as him,” Sayyed Nasrallah urged, going further to explain that martyr Soleimani had a great potential to impress the future generations.

As he pointed to the importance of having models such as those martyrs in every generation, the ones who are present in every battlefield, and whose names must be revived as they represent a massive intellectual and spiritual wealth that we must not underestimate, the resistance leader made clear that “we must do this for ourselves and not for their sake alone.”

“We need today to highlight the importance of the role model given our Ummah needs to confront challenges as confronting every challenge requires a leader the like of martyr Qassem Soleimani,” Sayyed Nasrallah added.

Moving to local affairs, the Hezbollah leader urged each Lebanese component to avoid every language that might lead to sectarian incitation regarding the election of a president of the republic.

Assuring that there is no power or parliamentary bloc in Lebanon that wants to absent the top Christian and Maronite post from the political arena, Sayyed Nasrallah explained that there is no side in the Lebanese Parliament that has the two-thirds majority to secure the quorum necessary for electing a president, and emphasized that nobody plans to continue the current presidential void.

As for the electricity crisis, Sayyed Nasrallah lamented that it is making the Lebanese people suffer heavily, leaving its impact on the economy and the people’s normal living.

“We asked the Islamic Republic to provide Lebanon with fuel for six months; our request has been handed to His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi, and it was approved,” the Hezbollah chief detailed, also noting that “the Iranian fuel offer to Lebanon is still in place for six months but the American side is the one blocking it.”

Reiterating his famous saying that refutes claims of Hezbollah being an Iranian tool in Lebanon, Sayyed Nasrallah underlined that “We are masters to the Wali al-Faqih, and this saying is proven a day after another.” His Eminence went on to ask the anti-Hezbollah political components: What do you mean to the US, Saudi Arabia and other states? Are you masters, slaves, tools, or what else?

Sayyed Nasrallah further addressed the allies of the US in Lebanon by telling them that Hezbollah has the opportunity to solve the fuel crisis in Lebanon, and challenging them to take advantage of their ties with the US to obtain an exception for bringing the Iranian fuel to Lebanon.

“You obtain the exception and I guarantee that the Iranian fuel ships will sail to Lebanon,” His Eminence underlined.

As for now, the fuel tankers docking in the sea are accumulating fines that are to be paid from the Lebanese people’s pockets, Sayyed Nasrallah raised the alarm.

On the level of the dispute caused by Hezbollah’s participation in the previous cabinet session, Sayyed Nasrallah made clear that the resistance group is convinced that the caretaker government has the right to convene for tackling the time-limited and urgent issues.

“Hezbollah exerted efforts to form the government ahead of the presidential void but the formation was not accomplished,” His Eminence went on to say.

Assuring that Hezbollah tries to be partner in solving the problems people are suffering from, Sayyed Nasrallah concluded his speech by underlining that “When we attend the cabinet session, we wouldn’t be challenging anybody but rather working on what we are convinced with to solve the people’s crises.”

