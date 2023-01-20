lsraeli Occupation Forces Kill 2 Palestinians During Military Raid in Jenin

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

January 19, 2023

Israeli occupation forces have shot dead two Palestinians during a raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank, as tensions continue to escalate across the occupied territories.

Palestinian media outlets reported that Israeli occupation forces stormed the camp on Thursday morning, triggering violent confrontations with local residents.

The two victims were identified by Palestinian media as 58-years-old Jawad Bawatqa and 26-years-old Adham Jabarin.

lsraeli occupation forces kill 2 Palestinians and injure many others during a military raid in Jenin camp. pic.twitter.com/RibtBSeiri — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) January 19, 2023

Bawatqa was a teacher who was shot by an Israeli sniper and succumbed to his injuries.

Jabarin was also one of the commanders of the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, a coalition of West Bank-based Palestinian armed groups.

شاهد| مسيرة تحمل الشهيدين أدهم جبارين وجواد بواقنة تجوب شوارع مخيم #جنين. pic.twitter.com/cskEfC4WdX — وكالة سند للأنباء – Snd News Agency (@snadps) January 19, 2023

The recent waves of violence in the West Bank take place as the new extremist cabinet led by hawkish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushes for far-right policies to intensify the crackdown on Palestinians.

The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement has reacted to fresh Israeli crimes, saying it holds Israel accountable for its continued crimes and violations against Palestinians, and reaffirms that the occupying regime’s acts of aggression will not go unnoticed.

Source: Palestinian media

