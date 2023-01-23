Iran Won’t Rule Out Withdrawal from NPT in Retaliatory Gesture: FM

Posted on by martyrashrakat

January, 22, 2023

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The foreign minister of Iran did not rule out the possibility of suspension of Tehran’s membership in the Non-Proliferation Treaty or a decision to expel the IAEA inspectors in response to the European Parliament’s push to blacklist the IRGC.

Speaking to ICANA on Sunday, Hossein Amirabdollahian lashed out at the European Parliament for its “emotional” decision to force the European Union to designate the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a “terrorist organization”.

Asked about Iran’s possible retaliatory decision to withdraw from the NPT or banish the International Atomic Energy Agency’s inspectors, he said, “A few of European political leaders have no experience in the diplomacy field and have only taken the helm at the diplomatic body today, including the foreign minister of Germany. If they do not take the path to rationality and fail to rectify their stances, any possibility could be considered.”

The foreign minister also described the Iranian Parliament’s bill that would designate the European military forces as terrorist organizations as a retaliatory action, saying the decision will entail “far-reaching changes and significant impacts on the military formation of the military forces in the region.”

In remarks at a parliamentary meeting on Sunday, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warned of swift retaliatory action against the European Parliament’s plan to blacklist the IRGC, saying Iran is going to designate the armies of the European states in the region as terrorist organizations.

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has warned the Europeans that they will have to suffer the consequences of repeating their past mistakes.

