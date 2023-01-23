Report: Israel Outraged by ‘Irresponsible’ Visit of Western Envoys to Al-Aqsa Mosque

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

January 18, 2023

A large delegation of foreign diplomats visits Al-Aqsa Mosque. (Photo: via QNN)

Israel is angry that envoys from the European Union and other Western countries visited Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque last Wednesday, Israel Hayom reported on Sunday.

According to the Israeli newspaper, the delegation, which included around 30 diplomats from EU countries, Canada, Australia, and Argentina, did not coordinate with the occupation authorities.

Instead, it was reported, they coordinated with the Islamic Waqf of Jerusalem, which is the religious administrative body covering the Noble Sanctuary of Al-Aqsa.

“We joined like-minded diplomats at Al-Aqsa Mosque to demonstrate support for Jordanian custodianship of Christian and Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem,” tweeted the British Consulate in the holy city.

“We continue to promote historic status quo arrangements which permit all three Abrahamic faiths to worship in the Old City.”

The Israeli newspaper cited a spokesperson of the Israeli Foreign Ministry expressing outrage. ”

This visit was irresponsible and could have led to provocation and incitement,” he reportedly said.

“The foreign ministry will continue to engage via diplomatic channels in order to prevent steps that could lead to escalation and has made it clear to the EU that it does not take it lightly.”

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)

Europe is looking for a role and influence

LATEST POSTS

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", EU, Europe, Jordan | Tagged: Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa mosque, Pappe |