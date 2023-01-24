Hezbollah Officials: Burning of Holy Quran Assaults Dignity of All Muslims

Posted on by martyrashrakat

January 23, 2023

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that burning of Holy Quran in Sweden is an assault on humanity and the divine religions, a fabricated sedition with Western support, and a clear inability to promote the materialistic concepts in face of the loftiness of Islam.

Sheikh Qassem wondered whether insulting 1.5 billion Muslims does not deserve to be confronted, holding the Swedish authorities and all the governments which allow the anti-Islam offenses responsible for their assaults

For his part, Head of Hezbollah Juridical Committee Sheikh Mohammad Yazbek indicated that the Swedish offense of burning Holy Quran is an assault on the dignity of all the Muslims, calling on all the Islamic World to move against this slander.

Head of Hezbollah Juridical Committee Sheikh Mohammad Yazbek

Member of Loyalty to Resistance bloc, MP Ibrahim Al-Moussawi, affirmed that burning of Holy Quran comes in the context of a plan to attack the Islamic icons and sanctities, adding that this assault will unify the Muslims.

Hezbollah MP Ibrahim Al-Moussawi

January 24, 2023

By Al-Ahed News

Yemenis held a massive rally in Saada to protest against the Swedish permission to burn a Holy Quran edition, calling to boycott Stockholm and expel its ambassadors from all Muslim countries.

A statement issued after the march slammed “the crime of burning copies of the Holy Quran in Sweden,” labelling the measure as “hostile in the series of war against Islam and Muslims.”

The statement further accused the western-controlled Zionist lobby of standing behind the crime of burning copies of the Holy Quran, and called on “the western leaders and the international community to liberate themselves from the Zionist Judaism and to stop insulting the prophets, their books, and fighting their teachings.”

The protesters also demanded in their statement an official apology from the Swedish government as well as to hold the criminals accountable. “We call for boycotting Sweden and expelling its ambassadors from the Muslim countries for its criminal behavior against the sanctities.”

In the same context, Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement strongly condemned on Sunday the crime that took place in Sweden, describing “the anti-Islam behavior in the west as reflecting the ethical and political bankruptcy of the western governments.”

Relatively, the Sanaa government foreign ministry denounced the burning of the Holy Quran.

Additionally, several other countries slammed the Swedish decision to permit the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran, and warned against inciting Muslims all across the world.

