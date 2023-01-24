Resistance fighters respond to IOF attacks in the West Bank, Al-Quds

January 23, 2023
Source: Al Mayadeen Net + Agencies
By Al Mayadeen English
The IOF arrest 14 Palestinians during their storming of the West Bank today, according to Al Mayadeen correspondent.
Al Mayadeen correspondent in Ramallah reported that the IOF arrested around 14 Palestinians during their storming of the West Bank today.
Violent armed confrontations broke out between the Palestinian Resistance and the occupation forces in the city of Jenin, during which 3 brothers from Al-Mohr family were arrested.
Local sources reported that the IOF arrested the brothers Samer, Ahmed, and Mahmoud Al-Mohr, during their raid on the Jabriyat neighborhood in the city of Jenin, at dawn today, after which the Resistance fighters opened fire on Israeli occupation forces as they stormed the Jabriyat neighborhood in Jenin, according to Al Mayadeen correspondent in Ramallah.
