Resistance fighters respond to IOF attacks in the West Bank, Al-Quds

January 23, 2023 

Source: Al Mayadeen Net + Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English 

The IOF arrest 14 Palestinians during their storming of the West Bank today, according to Al Mayadeen correspondent.

Israeli occupation forces storming Jenin (Archive)

Al Mayadeen correspondent in Ramallah reported that the IOF arrested around 14 Palestinians during their storming of the West Bank today.

Violent armed confrontations broke out between the Palestinian Resistance and the occupation forces in the city of Jenin, during which 3 brothers from Al-Mohr family were arrested.

Local sources reported that the IOF arrested the brothers Samer, Ahmed, and Mahmoud Al-Mohr, during their raid on the Jabriyat neighborhood in the city of Jenin, at dawn today, after which the Resistance fighters opened fire on Israeli occupation forces as they stormed the Jabriyat neighborhood in Jenin, according to Al Mayadeen correspondent in Ramallah.

The Resistance fighters also opened fire on the occupation forces as they stormed the city while carrying out simultaneously several incursions into many areas, including the Shuafat camp, north of occupied Al-Quds, and Aida Camp in Beit Lahm, where Israeli soldiers arrested the child Saif Darwish.
Yesterday, Palestinian Resistance fighters opened fire on the occupied territories, west of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian sources reported that Resistance fighters targeted the “Shaked” settlement inside the occupied territories, west of Jenin, opening heavy fire on it, without any injuries reported.

Earlier yesterday, the Israeli occupation police arrested a 13-year-old Palestinian from Al-Isawiya in occupied Al-Quds for allegedly intending to carry out a stabbing attack, claiming that a knife was found in his possession.

IOF seek to demolish the village of Al-Khan Al-Ahmar in occupied Al-Quds

In another context, Al Mayadeen correspondent mentioned that the Israeli Police Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a government meeting, to demolish the village of Al-Khan Al-Ahmar in occupied Al-Quds.

In this context, the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission called for a demonstration in Al-Khan Al-Ahmar this morning to prevent a delegation from the Likud Party from visiting the area in defiance of the demolition decision.

