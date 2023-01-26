‘Israel’ Braces for Escalation After Committing Massacre in Jenin

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

January 26, 2023

Israeli vehicle comes under fire by Palestinian resistance in Jenin (photo by AFP).

The Zionist entity is bracing for an escalation with the Palestinian resistance on Thursday, after Israeli occupation forces committed horrible massacre in Jenin, killing 9 Palestinians and injuring at least 20 others.

Israeli media quoted an Israeli defense establishment source as saying that occupation forces will be placed on high alert across the West Bank.

“This is a number of casualties that you don’t see every day, we’re preparing for various escalation scenarios,” Ynet reported, citing the Israeli source.

Meanwhile, Hamas and Islamic Jihad Palestinian resistance movements announced that they would hold an emergency meeting in the Gaza Strip following the fighting in Jenin.

According to Al Jazeera, Islamic Jihad informed international mediators that “if the aggression against Jenin does not stop, the situation is expected to escalate and all options are on the table.”

Brutal Massacre

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli occupation forces committed horrible massacre in Jenin, as they raided the city’s refugee camp and killed 9 Palestinians and injuring 20 others.

Palestinian security sources said that occupation forces raided the Jenin refugee camp early on Thursday, prompting clashes with resistance fighters of Jenin Battalion, the resistance group of the Islamic Jihad’s Al-Quds Brigades which operates in Jenin.

Fierce clashes erupted as Palestinian fighters discovered an infiltration by Israeli special forces into the camp, the security sources added.

Palestinian Health Ministry put the death toll of the Israeli aggression on Jenin at nine, including an elderly woman, Palestinian media reported.

Twenty others were wounded in the raid, the ministry said, noting that four of the injured were in critical conditions.

https://english.almanar.com.lb/ajax/video_check.php?id=109419

Attack on Hospital Ambulances

During the raid, Israeli occupation forces also attacked Jenin Governmental Hospital, and obstructed the work of ambulances, according to the sources.

“The Israeli occupation forces are surrounding the hospital, firing bullets and tear gas,” director of Jenin Hospital said, as quoted by Palestinian media.

“The situation in the Jenin camp is very critical, the occupation prevents aid to the wounded,” the Palestinian ministry said, adding that “the Red Crescent informed us that there are many wounded people and they are struggling to rescue and evacuate them.”

The ministry also appealed to the United States and the international community: “If you don’t act now in the face of the brutal carnage in the Jenin camp, when will you?”

Palestinian Resistance Downs Israeli Drone

Jenin Battalion announced its fighters heroically confronted the Israeli aggression, targeting occupation forces with intense barrages of fire. Palestinian resistance fighters also downed an Israeli drone flying over the camp during the brutal attack.

https://english.almanar.com.lb/ajax/video_check.php?id=109430

The occupation military said the raid in the camp was launched following “accurate intelligence” given to the army by the Shin Bet security agency.

There were casualties reported among Israeli forces, Ynet reported.

Thursday’s aggression brings the number of Palestinians martyred this year to 26, including 18 from Jenin.

Source: Palestinian and Israeli media (translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website)

