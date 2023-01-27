Al Mayadeen: Two missiles from Gaza target surrounding settlements

Posted on by martyrashrakat

January 27, 2023

Source: Agencies + Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen English

Al Mayadeen’s correspondent reports that Israeli media said the Iron Dome intercepted two missiles fired from the Gaza Strip.

Gaza fires two rockets towards Israeli settlements (Social media)

The director of Al Mayadeen’s office in occupied Palestine reported, on Thursday night, that sirens sounded in the settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip including Askalan, which is one of the occupied Palestinian cities.

According to information reported and confirmed by our correspondent, the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza fired two missiles toward occupied Askalan.

Death toll increases following Jenin raid

The number of martyrs who died as a result of the Israeli raid on the Jenin camp has increased to 10, including one Palestinian woman, Al Mayadeen‘s correspondent to the occupied West Bank reported on Thursday, noting that there were ongoing confrontations between the Israeli occupation forces and Palestinian youths all over the occupied Palestinian territory.

The IOF raided the Jenin camp in occupied Palestine’s West Bank early on Thursday morning, leaving residents and popular resistance groups with no choice but to defend themselves and confront the occupation forces.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that there were 20 injuries as a result of live fire from the Israeli occupation forces, including three civilians who were in critical condition, while adding that there were dozens of suffocations as a result of the IOF raiding the Jenin Government Hospital.

The IOF prevented ambulance crews from accessing the Jenin Camp, opening fire directly on the emergency vehicles, the health ministry said. Meanwhile, photos and videos taken in the camp showed the level of destruction and havoc that the IOF caused all over.

Ramallah revealed that taking the martyrs of Jenin into account, the camp has lost 19 people due to Israeli aggression since the start of the year.

The Jenin Brigade revealed that it responded to the Israeli occupation’s aggression in the refugee camp using small arms and improvised weaponry, however, the resistance faction emphasized that there were numerous injuries among the ranks of the IOF.

