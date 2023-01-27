Toll of Jenin raid increases as resistance pledges retaliation

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

26 Jan 23

Source: Al Mayadeen & Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

The number of martyrs as a result of the Israeli occupation forces’ raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank is still on the rise, nearly 12 hours after it started.

The toll of martyrs who died as a result of the Israeli raid on the Jenin camp has increased to nine, including one Palestinian woman, Al Mayadeen‘s correspondent to the occupied West Bank reported on Thursday, noting that there were ongoing confrontations between the Israeli occupation forces and Palestinian youths all over the occupied Palestinian territory.

The IOF raided the Jenin camp in occupied Palestine’s West Bank early on Thursday morning, leaving residents and popular resistance groups with no choice but to defend themselves and confront the occupation forces.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that there were 20 injuries as a result of live munition from the Israeli occupation forces, including three civilians in critical condition while adding that there were dozens of suffocations as a result of the IOF raiding the Jenin Governmental Hospital.

The IOF prevented ambulance crews from accessing the Jenin Camp, opening fire directly on the emergency vehicles, the health ministry said. Meanwhile, photos and videos taken in the camp showed the level of destruction and havoc that the IOF caused all over the refugee camp.

Ramallah revealed that taking the martyrs that rose on Thursday in Jenin into account, the camp has lost 19 people due to Israeli aggression since the start of the year.

The Jenin Brigade revealed that it responded to the Israeli occupation’s aggression in the refugee camp using small arms and improvised weaponry. The resistance faction that there were numerous injuries among the ranks of the IOF.

Local freedom fighters have reported shooting down a UAV that was being controlled by the Israeli occupation forces amid violent confrontations between the resistance and the IOF.

#شاهد| تغطية صحفية: "لحظة اسقاط طائرة استطلاع تابعة لقوات الاحتلال في مخيم #جنين، صباح اليوم". pic.twitter.com/wwMT9BoT5l — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) January 26, 2023

As the confrontations were taking place, the Chief of Staff of the Israeli occupation forces, General Herzl Halevy, ordered that the state of alert be raised precautiously in light of the tensions that “Tel Aviv” sparked in the occupied West Bank by raiding the refugee camp.

The confrontations in Jenin were close-quarters battles, the Israeli Channel 13 reported, noting that they saw the IOF subjected to a hail of bullets and explosive devices.

Resistance prepared

Following the Israeli aggression against the Jenin camp in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian resistance factions denounced the Israeli raid and stressed that “the Israeli enemy will pay the price for its crimes.”

Hamas spokesperson Abdel Latif al-Qanou said, “The ongoing confrontations in Jenin, the Resistance’s engagement in the face of the [Israeli] special forces in Jenin, as well as yesterday’s confrontations in Silwan and al-Tor, bear witness to the rise of a popular Palestinian revolution which will not be hindered until it deters the occupation, put an end to its crimes, and sweeps it off of the land of Palestine.”

“All attempts by the Israeli occupation to kill the morale of our people and break their will by practicing a policy of murder, demolition, and arrest will not succeed and will not achieve security for its army and settlers.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine stressed the need for holding the occupation accountable for its crimes against Palestinians and ensuring that these crimes do not go unpunished.

It called on all Resistance factions and their military wings to confront the occupation, strike its sites and barracks, and take the decision of pursuing confrontation, both political and armed, in the face of the occupation in order to defeat it, throughout Palestine, and put an end to the occupation’s continuous aggressions.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement affirmed that “the steadfastness and valor of the resistance in the Jenin camp is a clear indication that Palestinians value their right, hold on to it, and are defending it, regardless of the sacrifices.”

The movement pointed out that “the resistance is everywhere, ready for the next confrontation in the event that the fascist government and its criminal army continue to attack our people, our land, and our sanctities.”

“The Jenin camp will remain a nightmare that haunts the Zionist enemy and an icon of the rising revolution in the face of the Zionist enemy and its fascist extremist government.”

