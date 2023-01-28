Heroic Operation in Al-Quds: Ten Israelis Dead, 12 Others Injured: Videos

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

January 27, 2023

Scene of the attack

At least ten Israelis were killed and 12 others were wounded in a shooting attack near a synagogue in Al-Quds (Jerusalem), Zionist medical sources reported Friday.

The shooter, a resident of Shaafat, opened fire at Zionists leaving the synagogue on Friday night, and was then killed by Israeli forces after attempting to escape in a car.

Car used by the martyr

The Zionist media mentioned that the Palestinian shooter is called Fadi Ayyash, adding that he was driving a car before carrying out the operation which lasted 20 minutes.

Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was reported to be receiving updates from the scene and is set to hold a situational assessment later this evening.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

By Staff, Agencies

At least 10 “Israeli” settlers were killed in a heroic shooting operation outside a synagogue in the holy occupied city of al-Quds.

Many others were also wounded during the incident that took place on Friday, a day after the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops raided the city of Jenin and its neighboring refugee camp in the north of the occupied West Bank, martyring nine Palestinians.

The Palestinian man, Khairi Al-Alkam, was behind the heroic operation.

The Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas has praised the operation as “a response to the crime conducted by the occupation in Jenin and a natural response to the occupation’s criminal actions.”

The operation was also welcomed by the Islamic Jihad.

The Jenin raid saw scores of “Israeli” armored vehicles, which were packed with the regime’s troops, attacking the city, opening fire on the Palestinian youths, who were trying to block the invading forces’ way.

The raid turned Thursday into the deadliest single day so far for Palestinians in the current year.

Including the raid’s fatalities, the regime has shot and martyred at least 30 Palestinians throughout 2023.

Later during the day, thousands of mourners flooded Jenin’s streets carrying the bodies of the martyrs overhead, and chanting slogans against the occupying regime.

