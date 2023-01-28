Israeli media: Shooting in Areeha, alleged ramming in Nablus

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

January 28, 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen English

The Israeli occupation reports a shooting operation in Areeha and an alleged ramming attempt at the Za’tara checkpoint, south of Nablus.

The Za’tara checkpoint, south of Nablus,

The Israeli occupation army reported on Saturday evening a shooting attack near a restaurant at the “Almog Junction” near the city of Areeha in the occupied West Bank.

A spokesperson for the Israeli occupation army claimed that a Palestinian arrived at a restaurant near the “Almog junction”, fired bullets, and withdrew from the scene in a car without causing any injuries.

The occupation indicated that its forces began sweeping the area in search of the Palestinian who carried out the shooting.

Simultaneously, Israeli media claimed that a truck driver tried to ram Israeli occupation soldiers at the Za’tara checkpoint, south of Nablus, without any injuries reported. The media said occupation soldiers opened gunfire at a Palestinian truck driver.

BREAKING: Israeli occupation soldiers just opened gunfire at a Palestinian truck driver at Zatara military checkpoint, south of Nablus, claiming he tried to ram into soldiers at the checkpoint, according to witnesses. pic.twitter.com/C78MjBhjzm — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 28, 2023

Al Mayadeen correspondent reported that the illegal Israeli settlers deployed heavily at the Za’tara checkpoint and carried out attacks on all roads in the West Bank, the worst of which was in the north of the West Bank.

According to our correspondent, the settlers burned cars and attacked Palestinian citizens who tried to confront them.

Several Palestinian-owned vehicles were set on fire by Israeli settlers this evening in the village of Majdal Bani Fadel, north of the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/oo9VYXqFhI — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 28, 2023

Israeli squatters vandalize an ambulance during an attack on the village of Majdal Bani Fadel, southeast of Nablus, today. pic.twitter.com/0pe9l3DK84 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 28, 2023

Earlier, Israeli media quoted a spokesperson for the Israeli occupation police as saying that settlers who have a gun permit should carry their weapons on them.

This comes a few hours after Israeli media reported that two Israeli settlers were seriously injured in a shooting attack in Silwan, occupied Al-Quds.

On Friday, Israeli occupation police announced that seven settlers were killed and at least 10 others were wounded in the aftermath of a shooting that took place in Nabi Yaqub, occupied Al-Quds.

