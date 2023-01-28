Israeli security min cancels US visit, PM rushes to shooting scene

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

27 Jan 2023

Source: Israeli Media

By Al Mayadeen English

Israeli media reports that premier Benjamin Netanyahu headed to the scene of the shooting in occupied Al-Quds amid reports about assessment of security situation.

Photo from the shooting location in occupied al-Quds, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived at the scene of the shooting in occupied Al-Quds late Friday, Israeli media reported after having previously said there would be an assessment of the situation in the Israeli occupation.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Israeli Security Minister Yoav Galant, who was on his way to the United States as part of an official visit, announced that he was interrupting his visit to the US and getting aboard the first flight heading toward occupied Palestine.

Israeli Walla! columnist and military affairs commentator Amir Bohbot said that in light of the shooting in Al-Quds, Galant was “receiving regular operational reports” from the IOF.

He also said that it was expected for the Security Minister to conduct a special assessment of the situation with the chief of staff and the director of the Shin Bet, as well as other security officials. “He is on his way to Israel.”

Ben-Gvir to blame

Far-right extremist Israeli occupation Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir arrived at the scene where the shooting took place, and he was received by Israeli settlers chanting against him and saying he was to blame for what happened in occupied Al-Quds. “The attack took place under your watch.”

Ben-Gvir, surrounded by armed security guards, told the settlers should instead chant “death to the saboteurs.”

Former Israeli occupation forces spokesperson Ronen Manelis said: “this terrible night reminds that this state has many complex and dangerous challenges that we must formulate a strategy against.”

He also went on to highlight the importance of “working in broad national coordination and consensus instead of quarreling every day over many things that are simply much less important at the moment.”

Former Israeli Knesset speaker and incumbent MK Mickey Levy mourned the illegal settlers, saying “the news coming from Al-Quds are heart-wrenching” and the reports coming from there are “heartbreaking.”

Levy offered his condolences “to the families who lost their loved ones tonight,” lauding all “security forces, who know very well what an arduous task they are doing at this time,” and wishing for “calm days” to return.

Shooting came before Blinken visit

The shooting took place days before a planned visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to occupied Palestine, and the state department was quick to condemn the attack, though it said there were no changes regarding Blinken’s travel plans.

Moreover, the US State Department issued a statement on Thursday, saying it was “deeply concerned” with the violence in the occupied West Bank, urging both the Israeli aggressors and the Palestinian victims to “de-escalate the conflict.”

Several illegal Israeli settlers were killed and a dozen others were wounded in the aftermath of a shooting that took place in Nabi Yaqub, occupied Al-Quds, Israeli media reported on Friday.

“Several Israelis were killed during an attack in Al-Quds, but the exact figures cannot be determined,” Israeli Channel 13 reported, noting that the Magen David Adom (the Red Star of David) announced that there were more than five dead, with 12 others wounded.

Israeli Channel 12 military correspondent Nir Dvori said the shooting in Al-Quds “may be related to what happened in Jenin – an act of retaliation.”

The IOF raided the Jenin camp in occupied Palestine’s West Bank early on Thursday morning, leaving residents and popular resistance groups with no choice but to defend themselves and confront the occupation forces.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that there were 20 injuries as a result of live munition from the Israeli occupation forces, including three civilians in critical condition while adding that there were dozens of suffocations as a result of the IOF raiding the Jenin Governmental Hospital.

The IOF prevented ambulance crews from accessing the Jenin Camp, opening fire directly on the emergency vehicles, the health ministry said. Meanwhile, photos and videos taken in the camp showed the level of destruction and havoc that the IOF caused all over the refugee camp.

Ramallah revealed that taking the martyrs that rose on Thursday in Jenin into account, the camp has lost 19 people due to Israeli aggression since the start of the year.

Related Videos

The Jordanian Islamic Movement calls for severing relations with Israel

Wide rejoicing in celebration of the Jerusalem operation

Celebrations in the streets of occupied Palestine after the Jerusalem operation

Related Stories

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Israeli Crimes, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Antony Blinken, IOF, Itamar Ben Gvir, Jenin: A new Gaza, Netanyahu, Occupied Alquds, Occupied W Bank, Ziomedia |