Hamas reveals it downed IOF military hexacopter drone in Gaza

January 29, 2023

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

The Al-Qassam Brigades said they took control of a drone during the recent aggression on Gaza and extracted sensitive information related to the occupation forces from it.

Picture of the capture IOF drone. (Al-Qassam Brigade)

Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said on Sunday it downed and captured an IOF military remote surveillance small drone over Gaza.

Below are some of the pictures that were released along with the statement.

Media coverage: “The military wing of Hamas announces to have downed and seized an Israeli military drone while “on a special mission inside the Gaza Strip” on Friday during an Israeli airstrike.” pic.twitter.com/SsouyNIC42 — الرادع السوري 🇸🇾🌻 (@syria_rd) January 29, 2023

“Israel’s” occupation forces had reportedly kept the disappearance of this drone secret until Hamas announced it was in their possession.

This comes days after the IOF carried out violent raids in Jenin in the West Bank, resulting in at least 10 Palestinian deaths and 20 injuries.

Three days of national mourning were proclaimed by the Palestinian Authority.

Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza retaliated later by firing a salvo of missiles at the occupied city of Askalan.

