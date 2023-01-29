Palestine Will Be True Holocaust for Israelis

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

January 28, 2023

At least 7 Israelis were killed in Al-Quds operation

Mohammad Salami

Historically, the Zionists have blackmailed Germany and the whole globe over the alleged Holocaust, which refers to the Nazi genocide against the European Jews in Poland during World War II.

A short article would not be enough to refute the Zionist Holocaust claims, but we can briefly say history tells us that Britain arrested in 1946 the former Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Shamir over connections with its German enemy in preparation for the establishment of ‘Israel’. Moreover, numerous historians and academicians indicated that a large number of people died in the Polish camps due to pandemics caused by the miseries of the war.

Former Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Shamir

Israelis have gained more than sympathy and financial support in return. Actually, the Zionists obtained a patent to establish an illegitimate entity in Palestine and commit all the needed crimes to defend their occupation. Around 80 years of Zionist crimes in Palestine and the neighboring Arab countries have been justified, and even supported.

Thus, the Zionists have used an untrue myth to be the political justification of the true crime of usurping Palestine.

The Palestinian Resistance against the Israeli occupation has passed through various stages before reaching the game-changing moment of Al-Quds Sword Battle in May, 2021. During that confrontation, the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza managed to impose new deterrence formula on the Zionist enemy in a way that includes protecting Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The cooperation among the Palestinians in Gaza as well as the occupied West Bank and 1948 lands has comprised a masterpiece that controlled the political and filed movement of the Israeli enemy.

The development of the Palestinian Resistance in Jenin and the entire West Bank has inflicted heavy losses upon the Israelis whose moderate and extremist governments failed to cope with this challenge.

In accordance with the Zionist worries, most of the Palestinian operations in the occupied West Bank are being carried out by young people who rejected to surrender to the bitter reality of the occupation.

On Saturday, January, 28, a Palestinian teen shot and wounded two Israelis outside Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Old City’s so-called David Street, police and medics said.

One day earlier, a resident from Al-Quds killed at least seven Israelis and injured at least ten others in a shooting near a synagogue in occupied Al-Quds (Jerusalem).

The Palestinian Kheiri Alqam, 21, arrived at the Neve Yaakov street shortly after 8 p.m. on Friday and opened fire at Israelis leaving the Ateret Avraham synagogue, the Jerusalem Post reported.

After entering and attacking the synagogue, the shooter reportedly started chasing after Israelis who were trying to escape. Israeli Channel 12 and The Times of Israel described the attack in Neve Yaakov as a “massacre.”

Scene of the attack

Accordingly, the new generation of the Palestinian resistance has proved readiness to confront the Zionist terror to the extent of destroying the occupation entity. The Zionists may now experience a true Holocaust in Palestine.

They have only one choice: leaving Palestine.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu visits scene of the shooting in Al-Quds (January 27, 2023).

Source: Al-Manar English Website

