Ben-Gvir to Propose Law Allowing Death Penalty for Palestinians

Posted on by indigoblue76

January 29, 2023

Far-right Israeli politician Itamar Ben-Gvir. (Photo: Shay Kendler, via Wikimedia Commons)

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has announced plans to introduce legislation allowing the death penalty against Palestinians, Israeli media reported.

According to The Times of Israel, the far-right politician made the announcement following a security cabinet meeting held late on Saturday night after an attack was carried out in a Jewish settlement that killed seven Israelis and wounded three. The incident came a day after the deadliest Israeli military raid in the West Bank in years, which left at least 9 Palestinians killed and 20 others wounded.

“I hope we will pass it with a big majority,” Ben-Gvir said in a statement, adding that the security cabinet’s newly announced measures are “important”.

Palestinian Youth Succumbs to Wounds Sustained by Israeli Gunfire in Jenin

A Palestinian young man died on Sunday from injuries sustained last Thursday in an Israeli military attack on the Jenin refugee camp, the official news agency WAFA reported. The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in … Continue readingPalestinian Youth Succumbs to Wounds Sustained by Israeli Gunfire in Jenin

Palestine Chronicle

He also said he wanted “a lot more and I will continue and will strive for more and more decisions for combating terror.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also said the security cabinet had decided on a series of steps to “combat terror and exact a price from terrorists and their supporters”.

Without providing further details, he added that steps will be taken to “strengthen settlements” in response to the attacks.

In November, Ben-Gvir made the introduction of capital punishment against Palestinians found guilty of killing Israelis a condition for his faction to join Netanyahu’s coalition government.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)

READ MORE

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Israeli Crimes, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Itamar Ben Gvir, Jenin, Netanyahu, Occupied W Bank |