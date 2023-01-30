Number of martyrs in Jenin massacre rises to 10 Palestinians

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

January 29, 2023

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

The Palestinian Ministry of Health pronounces dead the Palestinian youth Omar Al-Saadi, who was critically injured during the Jenin massacre.

Palestinian martyr Omar Al-Saadi

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Sunday the martyrdom of Palestinian youth Omar Al-Saadi after he succumbed to the injuries that he sustained last Thursday during the massacre that the Israeli occupation committed at Jenin refugee camp, north of the occupied West Bank.

According to the Ministry, Al-Saadi, 24, was critically injured by Israeli bullets during the Israeli occupation raid on Jenin and was pronounced dead this evening.

Al-Saadi’s death brings up the number of martyrs in the Jenin massacre to 10 Palestinians.

Omar Tareq Saadi, a Palestinian freedom fighter, died today of gunfire injuries he had sustained by Israeli gunfire during the Thursday Israeli attack on Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank.#EndIsraeliApartheid #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/kga7O7p2WE — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 29, 2023

It is noteworthy that following the Jenin massacre, Palestinian presidential Spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh said the Palestinian authorities have officially decided to halt the so-called “security” coordination with “Israel” and contact the UN Security Council.

Following the bloody raid, Israeli occupation police announced on Friday that seven illegal Israeli settlers were killed and at least 10 others were wounded in the aftermath of a shooting that took place in Nabi Yaqub, occupied Al-Quds. And on Saturday, two settlers were seriously injured in a shooting attack in Silwan, occupied Al-Quds.

