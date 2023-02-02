DHL employees detained for attacking Russian diplomat in CAR

Posted on by martyrashrakat

2 Feb, 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen English

Four DHL employees were seized as part of the investigation into the Russian diplomat’s assassination attempt.

Dimitry Syty (center) at the National Assembly in Bangui, Central African Republic. (AFP)

Four DHL employees were seized as part of the investigation into the attempted assassination of Dmitry Syty, the head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic (CAR), a high-ranking source in the CAR police informed Sputnik on Wednesday.

“As a result of the investigation, four suspects were placed [in custody] under a detention warrant: three men and one woman. A trial is expected to be organized by the Bangui Prosecutor’s Office,” the source said.

The official clarified that the four DHL employees plead not guilty.

In December last year, Central African Republic police considered the assassination attempt on the head of the Russian House in the CAR to be a terrorist attack, the country’s police chief Bienvenu Zokoue said.

Syty received a parcel bomb that exploded on a table in his cabinet, Bangui’s police told Sputnik. “It seems that he started going through mail at the table, opened a parcel, began pulling what was in it, and the explosion occurred,” the police said.



The police gave Sputnik photos from the blast site that showed there was a note at the crime scene with threats in French.

