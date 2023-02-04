Israel’s Mossad Tasks Spies in Lebanon to Burn Forests Hindering Drones Movement: Syrian Refugee Latest Culprit

 February 3, 2023

The Lebanese army intelligence arrested a 20-year-old Syrian refugee (M.D.), who found a job in Southern Lebanon before another Syrian, living in Turkey, contacted him via Messenger.

“Abu Omar” offered to give M.D. amounts of money in return for carrying out certain assigned tasks.

M.D. managed to carry out a number of tasks, capturing videos that show certain positions and locations, but failed to burn a firm in southern Lebanon.

Security reports mentioned that M.D. was arrested in the beginning of his spy journey, adding that his confessions indicated that he had not known the Zionist identity of “Abu Omar”.

The Lebanese military intelligence concluded that the Israeli Mossad is ordering spies to burn forests that hinder the Zionist drones movement.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

