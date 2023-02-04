Sanaa slams Saudi charges vs. detained Yemeni woman as fabricated lies

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

February 4, 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen net

By Al Mayadeen English

The ministry of human rights in Sanaa called on the UN and international organizations to step in and stop the criminal acts committed by the Saudi regime against Yemenis residing in the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Human Rights in Sanaa denounced the arbitrary arrest of the Yemeni citizen, Marwa Abd Rabbuh Hussein Al-Sabri (29), by the Saudi authorities in Holy Mecca while she was performing the Umrah act of worship, and the “fabrication of false malicious charges against her.”

In a statement, the Ministry confirmed that the sentence issued against this Yemeni woman by the Saudi regime, which entails imprisoning her for a year, represents a flagrant violation of human rights and all humanitarian laws, in addition to being contrary to religious and social values.

After receiving insults targeting Yemenis from a Saudi policewoman inside the holy place, Al-Sabri responded to the degrading statements by calling out the Kingdom’s criminal acts against her country.

“Saudi Arabia destroyed our country,” she told the officer.

The statement indicated that this act, “in addition to it being a new provocation to the feelings of millions of Yemenis and their traditions, values, and noble customs ​​that oppose insulting the dignity of women and demand upholding their status, the Saudi regime carried out two crimes, first arresting her while she was performing the sacred rituals against a crime she did not commit and the other being that the [Saudi] regime did not respect the sanctity and holiness of the place.”

مروه الصبري قالت الحقيقة ولم تقل شيء غير الحقيقه وهو فعلا ( #أنتم_السعوديين_دمرتم_بلدنا ) لذا نقول للنظام السعودي #اطلقوا_اليمنية_مروة_الصبري اطلقوها دون شرط او قيد فلن يقف الشعب اليمني مكتوف الايدي اذا لم يتم اطلاقها والا فالشعب اليمني قادر على ان يطلق سراح مروه الصبري وغيرها . pic.twitter.com/PhC9EqwpXn — د.هناء الحسني (@hna_alhasny_20) February 3, 2023

The Ministry stressed that “those provocative actions against the feelings of all Muslims require proposing a new approach toward separating the sacred rituals from the power and tyranny of the Saudi regime.”

“It is indignant that the Saudi regime commits such an act against a Yemeni woman who came to perform rituals while subjecting her to security harassment and verbal assault, which prompted her to utter a word summarizing what was committed over eight years of killing and siege against her people, while the regime continues its cold-blooded crimes and siege against the Yemeni people.”

مروة الصبري

امرأة عظيمة من بلد عظيم وشعب أعظم

مروة الصبري واجهت سطوة الجبروت والبوليس والمخابرات السعودية بحزم وقوة لم يعهدها النظام السعودي ولا يريد أن يسمع كلاما من هذا

سيسمعه من الف مليون رجل وامرأة

سيبذل الشعب اليمني كل ممكن لإخراجها وإعادتها لأولادها وأهلها pic.twitter.com/BGZxIgnXWM — عبدالرحمن الأهنومي (@Alahnomi_ABDO) February 3, 2023

This violation is added to a series of previous crimes committed by the Saudi regime against Yemeni women, including killing, siege, and humiliation, the Ministry further stressed.

In its statement, the Ministry of Human Rights demanded the immediate release of the Yemeni citizen and called on all the Yemeni people and human rights activists in the Arab and Islamic world to condemn this act and show solidarity with what Yemeni women have been subjected to.

The Ministry also called on the United Nations and other humanitarian and international organizations to condemn and denounce the incident and to put pressure on the Saudi regime to release her, in addition to pushing the Saudi authorities to stop their crimes, violations, and arbitrary arrests against Yemeni citizens residing in the Kingdom, demanding the UN to provide them with legal protection.

Read more:

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: House of Saud, UN, Yemen | Tagged: Human rights violation, KSA, Mecca, Saudi crimes, Saudi Zionist entity, Saudi-led war on Yemen, Yemeni women |