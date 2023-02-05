After Seven Days of Military Siege, Israeli Army Raids Aqbat Jabr Refugee Camp in Jericho (WATCH)

Posted on by Zara Ali

Israeli occupation forces storm the Aqbat Jabr camp refugee camp on the outskirts of Jericho. (Photo: via QNN)

At least six Palestinians have been injured after Israeli occupation forces stormed on Saturday the Aqbat Jabr camp refugee camp on the outskirts of the Occupied West Bank city of Jericho, the official news agency WAFA reported.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli soldiers opened live fire at Palestinians in the camp and fired tear gas and stun grenades while calling on people at a section of the camp to come out of their homes in rainy weather.

Israeli occupation forces are raiding Aqbat Jaber refugee camp in Jericho. 1 journo was detained by soldiers, he sent a message that soldiers are using him and his car as a human shield. So far medical authorities confirm 6 injuries, 2 critical, confirm paramedics are obstructed pic.twitter.com/y4qaqadNdp — Nour Odeh 🇵🇸 #NojusticeNopeace (@nour_odeh) February 4, 2023

The soldiers also reportedly broke into a poultry farm in the camp, completely destroying it.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that six people were injured by Israeli army gunfire and taken to the Jericho hospital. One Palestinian was shot in the chest and belly and reported in serious condition while the others were shot in the limbs.

The Ministry added that the Israeli forces obstructed entry of Palestinian medics and health personnel.

Before leaving Jericho, the Israeli army reportedly detained 10 people from two different families after surrounding their homes and destroying parts of them.

A blockade was imposed on Jericho seven days ago following an attempted shooting at an Israeli-run restaurant located outside the city. No one was hurt in the shooting, but the Israeli army alleges the shooter escaped into Jericho.

