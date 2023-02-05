Sources to Al Mayadeen: PIJ, Egypt fail to show new breakthrough

Posted on by fada1

February 3, 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen

Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, Ziyad al-Nakhalah. (Archive)

By Al Mayadeen English

Palestinian sources told Al Mayadeen that the talks mainly revolved around the movement’s activity in Jenin and calm in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian sources confirmed to Al Mayadeen on Sunday that the Cairo talks between the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement (PIJ) and the Egyptian General Intelligence Directory failed to show any new breakthrough.

According to the sources, discussions revolved around the movement’s activity in Jenin and calm in the occupied West Bank and are to continue today.

It also made it clear that the Israeli occupation wants the “resistance to preserve calm, and for PIJ not to take action in occupied Al-Quds and West Bank, even if the IOF’s operations there continued.”

This comes after the Secretary-General of the PIJ, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, and the accompanying delegation met with the head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service, Minister Abbas Kamel, yesterday in the Egyptian capital.

PIJ indicated in a statement yesterday, that “the two sides discussed bilateral relations and Egyptian efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people, and ways to reunite the Palestinian ranks.”

Al Mayadeen’s sources revealed last week an upcoming visit by Al-Nakhalah, to Cairo, upon an Egyptian invitation.

The delegation includes five members of the Political Bureau in Gaza and others from abroad, accompanied by the Secretary-General, the sources stated.

Based on the sources’ information, the delegation headed to Cairo to attend meetings with Egyptian officials to discuss escalations, especially under the new Israeli government.

