Zionist Opposition Calls for Militarization of Protests against Netanyahu’s Government

The former prime minister Ehud Barack described PM Benjamin Netanyahu as Nazi, saying that President Isaac Herzog’s call for running a dialogue with Netanyahu is the same as the call to engage in a dialogue with Nazism.
Zionist Channel 12 indicated that the anti-Netanyahu protests will be escalated this week with 40 spots, including the area next to the premier’s house.
The retired military general David Hudak said that he would be ready to use guns to confront the judicial amendments as proposed by the far right ruling team in the occupation entity.
Accordingly, the Israeli security agencies voiced concerns about the calls for militarization of the protests in the occupation entity as circulated via social media applications.
To Levny, Israeli investor, said that if the judicial amendments get approved, he would leave Palestine and immigrate.
