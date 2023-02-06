Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

5 Feb, 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen English

Sanaa Salameh told Al Mayadeen that the occupation soldiers seized personal possessions, including money, her personal laptop, and her daughter’s bracelets and earrings.

Sanaa Salameh, wife of the Palestinian prisoner Walid Daqqa, raising his photo during a protest demanding his release with the quote saying, “Freedom for prisoner Walid Daqqa”

The wife of Palestinian prisoner Walid Daqqa, Sanaa Salameh, said on Sunday that the Israeli occupation soldiers did not provide “any legal reason” for the savage storming of their house, located in Baqa Al-Gharbia in the ’48 occupied Palestinian territories.

During an interview for Al Mayadeen, Salameh confirmed that the Israeli occupation carried out its attack on the house and terrorized her and her daughter.

في يوم ميلادها الثالث، كتب الأسير وليد دقة لطفلته ميلاد:



"حبيبتي ميلاد.. أنت دوائي وشفائي، لا شيء يوازي ما تفعله ضحكتك بي.. فلو تعلمين ما أثر كلماتك علي عندما تقولين لي "حبيبي بابا"، لكررتها ألف مرة صباح مساء.. لك يا أميرتي حبي، وكل عام وأنت بألف خير" pic.twitter.com/E2Ujfqtgbd — ق.ض 𓂆 (@jalestinian) February 3, 2023

Salameh said earlier that the occupation police stormed her house at 7:00 am presenting a search warrant issued during the previous Bennett government with no legal basis, with the aim of seizing money and household property, noting that the occupation forces wreaked havoc inside the house, and took her private car, personal computer, phone, and even money she was keeping in her wallet.

The occupation soldiers also seized books written by the founder of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Fathi Al-Shikaqi, and a box with pictures of martyr Bassel Al-Araj, in addition to bracelets and earrings that belonged to her daughter Milad, Salameh added.

According to her, the occupation attacks targeting them are not new, however, what can be noticed is that they are becoming more frequent.

Daqqa’s wife stressed that the Israeli occupation’s attacks will not discourage them, but rather will increase their determination to confront the occupation, adding that the freed prisoner Karim Younis called her and assured her that he is on her side.

Salameh published pictures showing the chaos as a result of the occupation forces’ tampering with the property of the house, accompanied by a comment: “The police broke into our house and wreaked havoc in it, and they prevented us from filming what was happening.”

المناضلة سناء سلامة زوجة الأسير القائد وليد دقة: شرطة الاحتلال الصهيوني تقتحم منزلنا بشكل همجي وتعيث فيه خرابًا، ويمنعونا من توثيق ما حدث. https://t.co/Fj6kOIi87Q pic.twitter.com/eyeydN2yXG — ق.ض 𓂆 (@jalestinian) February 5, 2023

Walid Daqqa (60 years), from the city of Baqa Al-Gharbia, has been detained since 1986 and sentenced to life imprisonment, which was later set at 37 years. An Israeli court later added two more years to his sentence.

Daqqa married his wife Sanaa Salameh in 1999, and in 2020, their daughter was conceived by smuggling Daqqa’s sperm from prison.

Earlier this month, the occupation police raided the home of the two freed prisoners, Karim Younis and his cousin Maher in ‘Ara, on direct orders from the occupation security minister, Yoav Gallant.

The occupation police also confiscated earlier 500,000 shekels (one dollar equals approximately 3.4 shekels) from Maher and Karim Younis, claiming that the money was obtained from the prisoners’ allocations provided by the Palestinian Authority.

Today morning, the IOF launched a massive campaign of incursions in the occupied West Bank, during which they arrested a number of Palestinians, including PIJ leaders, most notably Khader Adnan and Commander Khaled Ghwadrah.

Adnan’s wife, Randa Musa, said the Israeli occupation soldiers blew up the doors of the house and assaulted her husband.

During a phone conversation with Al Mayadeen, Musa confirmed that she has no information about the whereabouts of Adnan.

After detaining residents and vandalizing their homes, occupation forces stormed dozens of homes in the occupied West Bank and subjected Palestinians to hours of field investigations.

It is noteworthy that Adnan revealed earlier that he had been subjected to an assassination attempt and confirmed in an interview for Al Mayadeen that he knew the name of the perpetrator.

Adnan is considered the leader of the Battle of the Empty Stomachs against the arbitrary policy of administrative detention in Israeli occupation prisons.

The occupation released him on November 13, 2018, knowing that on October 29, 2018, he stopped his hunger strike of 58 days, and his family considered this a “third victory for him.”

Adnan launched a fourth hunger strike after his 2021 arrest. He was liberated 25 days into his hunger strike, achieving his fourth victory against the occupation.

