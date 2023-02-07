Iran Armed Forces Cmdr.: Army to Unveil New Achievement in a Few Hours (First Underground Air Force “Oqab 44” Base)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

February 7, 2023

By Staff, Agencies

Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri said on Tuesday that the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran will unveil a new achievement in a few hours.

General Baqeri addressed the ceremony of renewing the allegiance to the ideals of the founding father of the Islamic Republic His Eminence late Imam Khomeini on Tuesday, saying that the armed forces, including the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], will improve unity and coherence on a day-to-day basis.

The commanders and personnel of the Iranian armed forces will go ahead with the ideals of the Islamic Revolution based on authority and tact, he noted, adding that the foes’ attempts against the Islamic country are doomed to failure.

In the first days of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the Iranians could manufacture only five percent of military equipment and weaponry domestically, but the capability of the Iranian experts has reached more than 90 percent, he said, adding that Iran-made defense equipment is demanded by other countries.

The air force of the army of the Islamic Republic has succeeded in improving its offensive and defensive might in recent years, the commander said, informing that the Army will unveil a new achievement in a few hours, which will make the Iranians happy and create concern among the enemies of the country.

Iran Army has unveiled its first underground air force base, called “Oqab 44” [Eagle 44], which is capable of accepting and operating various types of fighter jets and bombers as well as unmanned aerial vehicles [UAVs] of the Air Force.

Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri and Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the chief commander of the Iranian Army, visited the underground base on Tuesday.

The large underground base will also have the ability to receive and operationally use the new fighters of the Air Force.

This is the first underground air base of the Iranian Army which is being publicized. No more information has been made available about other underground bases of the Army.

The Iranian Armed Forces have constructed underground bases over the recent decades. The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] has built the first ever underground base or city to protect its missile units.

