At least five Palestinians were shot and killed by the Israeli military in the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp, near Jericho. near the occupied West Bank city of Jericho, the official news agency WAFA reported.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that the victims were identified as Raafat Wael Awadat, 21, Malik Anni Lafi, 22 Adam Mandi Awadat, 22, Ibrahim Wael Awadat, 27, and Thaer Awadat, 28.
Quds News Network reported that Israeli soldiers killed the five Palestinians after barricading them in an apartment. Their bodies were reportedly seized by Israeli forces.
Related Videos
LATEST POSTS
- Palestinians Pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque for Turkiye, Syria Earthquake Victims (VIDEO)
- Arab League Strongly Condemns Israel’s ‘Open War’ on Palestinian People
- Netanyahu Proposes ‘High-speed Tunnel Roads’ to Connect Settlements in Occupied West Bank
- Ukraine to ‘Test’ Israel, Demands Public Condemnation of Russia
- Hamas Says Killing Palestinian Fighters Will Not Stop Resistance
- Israeli Occupation Forces Kill At Least Five Palestinians in Jericho
Filed under: "Israel", Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Aqabat Jaber refugee camp, Ariha, IOF the "invincible army" |
Leave a Reply