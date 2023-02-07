New 5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey again amid 2921 death toll

Posted on by martyrashrakat



7 Feb, 2023

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

This comes right after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit both Turkey and Syria, leaving thousands dead.

People looking for survivors on a collapsed building in Idlib, Syria on Monday (AP)

A new earthquake hit Turkey again at a magnitude of 5.3, which comes right after Monday’s earthquake left a death toll of 2,921 in Turkey with 15,834 injured, according to a Turkish news agency on Tuesday, citing the Turkish disaster and emergency management authority (AFAD).

Russia sent teams to assist Turkey and Syria, with multiple other countries such as Iran and Iraq also sending aid to the region.

Syria requested on Monday that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres send all resources available to help the country already dealing with a harsh and unjust blockade by the US, which is prohibiting medical resources from reaching citizens.

The major 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, has killed more than 3,000 people and flattened thousands of buildings as rescuers dug with their bare hands for survivors.

Multi-story apartment buildings full of residents were among the 5,606 structures reduced to rubble in Turkey, while Syria announced dozens of collapses, as well as damage to archaeological sites in Aleppo.

The head of Syria’s National Earthquake Center, Raed Ahmad, called it “the biggest earthquake recorded in the history of the center.”

The initial quake was followed by dozens of aftershocks, including a 7.5-magnitude tremor that shook the region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in a phone call on Monday that Russian rescuers will depart toward Syria today in order to provide all required assistance and support following the devastating earthquake that struck the West Asian country and Turkey.

“In the nearest hours, rescuers from the Russian emergency ministry will take off for Syria,” the Kremlin said.

Turkey is in one of the world’s most active earthquake zones. The country’s last 7.8-magnitude tremor was in 1939 when 33,000 died in the eastern Erzincan province.

The Turkish region of Duzce suffered a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in 1999 when more than 17,000 people died.

