The Core Issue

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

FEBRUARY 8, 2023

Posted by INTERNATIONALIST 360°

Bouthaina Shaaban

The wars we are witnessing, whether the military war in Ukraine, or soft wars in the China Sea, or cultural wars in what Neo-Liberalism is distorting and charting for humanity, are all manifestations of a strong opposition by the West to the establishment of this multipolar world.

The core problem humanity is facing nowadays can be summed up as follows:

There is no political or moral leader to this world, as the strongest militarily and financially are pursuing additional military and financial powers, and the system that was produced by the Second World War and established by the agreement of so many countries, is truly collapsing, with no alternative yet in place. The BRICS countries, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and many Asian countries are trying to establish a multipolar system in the world, where no opinion can have an absolute veto over the will of so many countries.

The wars we are witnessing, whether the military war in Ukraine, or soft wars in the China Sea, or cultural wars in what Neo-Liberalism is distorting and charting for humanity, are all manifestations of a strong opposition by the West to the establishment of this multipolar world. While Russia, Iran, India, Latin America, and Africa are trying their best to get rid of the hegemony of the Dollar, the hegemony of NATO’s will, the hegemony of the West that had been looting resources from all over the world over decades, the West is absolutely desperate to establish new alliances through which it may prevent the birth of this multipolar system.

From this very perspective, we can understand the persistent efforts the US is exerting with Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, and Taiwan to establish an alliance in the China Sea to threaten China and prevent whatever steps China wants to make in order to ensure the dawn of a multipolar system. The efforts of the US, and what they called an “echo alliance” with Australia and Canada can also be understood in the same context, in order to frighten China from any serious effort in aligning with other countries who might subvert the hegemony of the West in the world.

From the same perspective, we can understand the current competition in Africa between China, Russia, and the old colonialists: France and the United States, and of course the West is not interested in the rise or equality or prosperity of the Africans. All the West is interested in is what these countries have, how they can loot gold and other precious minerals, and how they can loot this wealth without paying anything in return in order to support their economies and build their countries at the expense of the lives and prosperity of Africans.

Latin America is no exception as well. While Chávez, Lula da Silva and other nationalist leaders tried and succeeded in shaking the fetters of the US off their countries, the United States is intensifying its efforts in Latin America to prevent the liberation of the will of all Latin American countries that had been considered for decades as the backyard of the United States.

As for our region, the Middle East, the United States has lately, or last year, added “Israel”, the Zionist entity, as a member of CENTCOM for the first time in history, which means that the US has appointed “Israel” as its military representative in the region in order to do what it sees fit so as to preserve the hegemony of the US, and extend Zionist hegemony over the will of the Arab and Iranian people in the Arab World and Iran. The issue here is not traditional: the Zionist entity is not launching wars on the border with its army and its tanks and airplanes; it is launching intelligence wars inside countries in an attempt to change the political systems in these countries, and turn them into satellite states that echo the will of the Israelis, and by default the will of the Americans and the West.

This, in essence, was the reason for the terrorist war that has been launched against the Syrian people for the last 12 years. This in essence is the reason why NATO countries destroyed Libya and betrayed Russia (and, in fact, did not fulfill their promise to Russia that it was going to be part of their alliance). The result is that Libyan oil is being divided between Italy, France, and the United States; it has been looted by these countries, while the Libyan people remain impoverished, scattered, and unable to secure their subsistence.

This, again, is what has been happening in Iran since last year. “Israel”, the Zionist entity, is using its intelligence to recruit Iranians and others probably, who will be its agents to fulfill its agenda in Iran, without launching a traditional war, and it is within this context that we can observe what is happening in Iran of claims about women’s freedom or other democratic appeals or whatever. If the Israelis and the Americans believe in freedom for women and women’s rights, then tell me what is happening to the 29 Palestinian women prisoners who are being harassed and subjugated in Israeli jails, in an unprecedented way crackdown on women.

The Israeli entity is the most racist occupation in history after South Africa. It is killing Palestinians Point Blank, it is destroying their houses, robbing their property, looting their lands, and perpetrating the worst crimes humanity is witnessing nowadays. Yet “Israel” is the partner of the West in trying to subjugate other countries and undermine the free will of any government and any person that refuses to be an agent of this power that is only interested in military industry, and accumulating more wealth, and bringing more money to the wealthiest in the world who made their wealth by looting other people and other countries.

Hence it is the duty of every truly free person to stand fast and firm against this horrifying process of the West to try and control the will of other countries. And from this perspective, I can certainly say that the war Russia is fighting in Ukraine against NATO is not only a Russian war; it is a world war, and it is not fair to let Russian soldiers and Russian people fight on their own in a war that the entire humanity needs to fight.

NATO has imposed this war on Russia, and it is desperate to defeat Russia in order to terrify any country that may think of standing up against Western hegemony. Russia is leading the way for a different world, and many Western leaders have announced that they are sending trillions of dollars and armaments in order to prevent Russian victory. Russian victory would mean Western defeat, and Western defeat would mean the end of Western hegemony over the world. This is what the West cannot afford, and this is why the West considers this war an existential war. In fact, it is a war for everyone in the world but for reasons different from those of the West.

RELATED

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", China, Latin America, NATO Alliance, Russia, Syria, USA | Tagged: Bouthaina Shaaban, Dollar domination, Multi-polar world order, Neoliberalism, The Decline of the Western Civilization, Ukraine crisis |