UN Coordinator in Syria: Sanctions Prevent Humanitarian Aid from Reaching Those Affected in the Quake

FEBRUARY 8, 2023

8 February، 2023

Damascus, SANA

The U N Resident Coordinator in Syria, Mostafa Benlamlih , affirmed that the sanctions imposed on Syria hinder the humanitarian work in it, indicating that the situation now is very difficult and the humanitarian issue in it must not be politicized.

In an interview with SANA, Benlamlih stressed that the goal of the UN organizations is to deliver a message about the suffering of the Syrians as a result of the sanctions imposed on their country, and the harm these sanctions have had on humanitarian work, as they prevented the arrival of millions of dollars to those affected by the earthquake.

He pointed out that Syria today is suffering from a double crisis as a result of the war since 2011 and the earthquake, which made the situation more difficult, pointing out that before the earthquake there were 15 million Syrians in need of assistance, and 4 million of them needed almost daily assistance, in addition to the repercussions of the catastrophic earthquake, as the number of those in need increased.

MHD Ibrahim

