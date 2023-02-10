Hezbollah Deploys Health, Financial Utilities to Aid Quake-hit Syria

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Flags of Hezbollah and Syria are seen waiing in the Syrian town of Fleita (image from 2017 by Reuters).

Hezbollah called for a wide campaign to offer aid to the quake-hit Syrian areas, several days after the devastating earthquake which struck Turkey and Syria.

In a statement, Hezbollah’s Media Relations Office announced late Thursday that its health institution, the Islamic Health Association, and microfinance agency, Al-Qard al-Hassan, are deployed to receive different forms of aids in a bid to deliver them to the Syrian Government.

“In face of the great tragedy in Syria due to the devastating earthquake which killed thousands of victims, injured tens of thousands others and displaced many more… amid cold weather, our religious and humanitarian responsibility is to mobilize all capabilities to help the Syrian Government.”

Lauding the Syrian Government and people for standing by Lebanon in previous calamities, Hezbollah called on Lebanese people to take part in a wide campaign aimed at picking up all forms of aid to deliver them to the quake-hit areas in Syria, including food and medicine.

“Those who wish to contribute to this campaign can head to the civil defense centers which belong to the Islamic Health Organization in all regions across Lebanon,” the statement read, noting that donors can also lay down their financial aids at Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed or injured in the massive earthquake which rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6.

International and local organizations warned on Thursday of serious humanitarian crisis in Syria, which is already suffering due to decade-lond war and under harsh sanctions that hinder the delivery of aid to quake-struck areas.

