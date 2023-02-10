Roger Waters addresses the UNSC (at the invitation of Russia)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

February 08, 2023

Comment by Andrei: Russia invited Roger Waters to speak at the UNSC even though the Russians perfectly knew and understood that Roger Waters does not share the same view of this war than Russia does. That is true pluralism and not its pathetic and ugly substitute we see in the “free and democratic media” which immediately branded Waters as an “Putin agent” and, of course, an “anti-Semite”. Let me repeat, it is Russia which gave a voice to the billions of people Roger Waters speaks about and speaks for. Not the “free and democratic West”. I am very proud of Russia today 🙂

Thank you Roger!

Andrei

FYI: my interview with Roger Waters here:

February 08, 2023

RT reports:

Moscow has requested that Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters be allowed to speak at the next UNSC meeting on Ukraine

British rock icon Roger Waters has officially been asked by Russia to participate in the upcoming United Nations Security Council meeting, set to be held on Wednesday, to discuss peace prospects and weapons deliveries to Ukraine.

The invitation was announced by Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky on Tuesday. He wrote on his Telegram channel that Russia had officially requested that the UN allow the Pink Floyd co-founder and peace activist to be featured as a speaker.

Waters has been an outspoken critic of the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which he has called an “unnecessary war,” and has repeatedly called for efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the issue. He has also condemned the West’s continued military support to Kiev, accusing the US and its allies of “war profiteering” and intentionally provoking and prolonging hostilities in the region.

He has also stated on several occasions that he holds Washington responsible for sparking the Ukraine crisis and allowing the conflict between Moscow and Kiev because it benefits American interests and is “really good for business.”

The musician’s repeated calls for peace between Moscow and Kiev and criticism of Western military meddling have seen him branded as a Russia apologist and propagator of “Kremlin talking points.” His opinions have led to his concerts being banned in Poland and he has even landed in the notorious ‘Mirotvorets’ database – often dubbed Kiev’s “kill list” – after several individuals, including journalists and politicians, were assassinated after appearing on the website.

In September, Waters wrote an open letter personally addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling for diplomatic talks to end the conflict. He also wrote to Vladimir Zelensky’s wife Elena, asking her to help him “to persuade our leaders to stop the slaughter.”

