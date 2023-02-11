Algeria prepares for air bridge to help earthquake victims in Syria

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

10 Feb 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen English

The Algerian Red Crescent reveals that a new air bridge is being prepared to transport tons of aid to Syria, and the Algerian parliament is considering increasing support for earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey.

Algerian civil protection teams work to rescue earthquake victims in Syria

The Algerian Red Crescent announced Friday that a new air bridge is being prepared to transport tons of aid to Syria in the near future.

For his part, the Speaker of the Algerian Parliament, Ibrahim Boughali, discussed on Friday, with the heads of parliamentary committees, ways to provide more support to the victims of the earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey on Monday.

The Council put forward some proposals, such as the allocation of a portion of the Parliament’s budget to those affected, opening a bank account to collect donations from associations and citizens who wish to contribute to this initiative, and running a medical convoy that includes the MPs who practice the medical profession.

Association of Algerian Muslim Ulema launches donations campaign

The Association of Algerian Muslim Ulema launched on Thursday a broad solidarity campaign to collect donations for the afflicted Syrian people, following the catastrophic earthquake that struck several Syrian governorates and led to thousands of victims and dozens of wounded.

The Association, which is the largest and most important spiritual and religious association in Algeria, appealed to donors to provide large tents, medical and food items, mattresses, blankets, and electric generators.

Algerian aid planes keep arriving at Syrian airports, and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune made a phone call to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, assuring him that Algeria would stand by Syria following the disastrous earthquake.

President Tebboune renewed his sincere condolences for the victims of the devastating earthquake and assured President Al-Assad of “Algeria’s support for Syria and its contribution to alleviating this ordeal for the brotherly Syrian people.”

Read: Turkey-Syria earthquake search operations underway, toll exceeds 21,00

