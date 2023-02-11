Car Ramming Attack in Al-Quds City Kills Two Zionist Settlers, Critically Injures Seven Others

A car ramming attack, carried out by a Palestinian who descends from Al-Issawiya town, left two Zionist settlers dead and critically injured seven others in Al-Quds City.
Hussein Karaka, 31, rammed into a bus stop at the entrance to the Ramot neighborhood and hit 11 settlers, according to media reports.
The Zionist occupation forces opened fire at the attacker, killing him. The gunfire also injured an Israeli settler.
The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided shortly after the attack to seal and demolish Karaka’s home, the Zionist media reported.
Source: Al-Manar English Website
