Car Ramming Attack in Al-Quds City Kills Two Zionist Settlers, Critically Injures Seven Others

Posted on February 11, 2023 by uprootedpalestinians

 February 10, 2023

Scene of attack

A car ramming attack, carried out by a Palestinian who descends from Al-Issawiya town, left two Zionist settlers dead and critically injured seven others in Al-Quds City.

Hussein Karaka, 31, rammed into a bus stop at the entrance to the Ramot neighborhood and hit 11 settlers, according to media reports.

The Zionist occupation forces opened fire at the attacker, killing him. The gunfire also injured an Israeli settler.

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided shortly after the attack to seal and demolish Karaka’s home, the Zionist media reported.

The following videos show more:

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Related Articles

Filed under: "Israel", Palestine | Tagged: , , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: