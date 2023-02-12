Ben-Gvir Orders Israeli Forces to Prepare for Major Offensive against Occupied Jerusalem

Posted on February 12, 2023 by uprootedpalestinians

February 11, 2023

Member of the Israeli Knesset Itamar Ben Gvir brandished a loaded gun in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. (Photo: video grab)

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir ordered Israeli police on Friday to prepare for a major offensive in occupied Jerusalem starting on Sunday, Israeli media reported.

Ben-Gvir announced in a statement that this offensive aims “to root our terror nests… and reach the terrorists in their homes,” calling the plan “Defensive Shield 2”, in reference to a major Israeli offensive called Defensive Shield, ordered by late Prime Minister Ariel Sharon in 2002.

Jewish Settlers Kill Young Palestinian Driver in Occupied Jerusalem, Following Car Accident

Ben-Gvir promised his voters to crack down on Palestinian resistance, and he was criticized by far-right Israelis following every Palestinian resistance action for failing to fulfill his promises.

Following a Palestinian attack in Jerusalem, he rushed to the scene and spoke to the media, heckled by angry bystanders.

The Palestinian attacker, who was executed in his car, was from the Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya.

“I wanted to have a full closure [on Issawiya], but there is a legal question on that matter, and we will discuss it,” Ben-Gvir said, adding:

“I know the steps I am setting out are not enough. I want to enact the death penalty for terrorists.”

(PC, MEMO)

LATEST POSTS

Filed under: "Israel" | Tagged: , , , , , , |

«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: