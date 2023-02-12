Ben-Gvir Orders Israeli Forces to Prepare for Major Offensive against Occupied Jerusalem

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

February 11, 2023

Member of the Israeli Knesset Itamar Ben Gvir brandished a loaded gun in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. (Photo: video grab)

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir ordered Israeli police on Friday to prepare for a major offensive in occupied Jerusalem starting on Sunday, Israeli media reported.

Ben-Gvir announced in a statement that this offensive aims “to root our terror nests… and reach the terrorists in their homes,” calling the plan “Defensive Shield 2”, in reference to a major Israeli offensive called Defensive Shield, ordered by late Prime Minister Ariel Sharon in 2002.

Ben-Gvir promised his voters to crack down on Palestinian resistance, and he was criticized by far-right Israelis following every Palestinian resistance action for failing to fulfill his promises.

Following a Palestinian attack in Jerusalem, he rushed to the scene and spoke to the media, heckled by angry bystanders.

The Palestinian attacker, who was executed in his car, was from the Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya.

“I wanted to have a full closure [on Issawiya], but there is a legal question on that matter, and we will discuss it,” Ben-Gvir said, adding:

“I know the steps I am setting out are not enough. I want to enact the death penalty for terrorists.”

