First Hezbollah aid convoy arrives in Latakia, Syria

Feb 13, 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen Net + Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

A convoy of 23 aid trucks sent by the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance group arrive in Latakia, Syria.

First Hezbollah aid convoy arrives in Latakia. February 13, 2023. (AFP)

Al Mayadeen‘s correspondent in Latakia reported on Monday the arrival of the first aid convoy sent by Hezbollah, Rouhama, to help the Syrian people after the catastrophic earthquake.

The head of the ​​convoy said that there are 23 trucks packed with food, medical supplies, and equipment for those affected by the earthquake.

The official indicated that the convoy that arrived today will be followed by others soon.

Yesterday, the head of the Hezbollah Executive Council, Hashim Safi Al-Din, announced sending the first batch of aid to Latakia, to be followed by other convoys to Aleppo and other Syrian regions.

Safi Al-Din said, “The affected people need all the help they can get, and Syria has always stood by Lebanon in its ordeals,” He also pledged to the Syrian people to “always stand by them, and with them in this disastrous challenge.”

The Hezbollah official further stressed that “the West revealed the culture to which it belongs, and confirmed that it perpetuates false slogans in defending human rights.”

Hezbollah sends aid convoys to quake-hit Syria

Hezbollah, on February 8, revealed that it was preparing convoys of humanitarian aid to earthquake-affected areas in Syria, in light of the catastrophic earthquake that struck the Arab country amid the inhumane Western sanctions.

Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sheikh Naim Qassem, told Lebanon’s Al-Manar television channel that countries around the world must rush to send rescue workers, equipment, and aid to earthquake victims.

Qassem offered his condolences to Syria and the Syrian government, announcing that Hezbollah has dispatched convoys of humanitarian aid to quake-hit areas.

He argued that US sanctions, backed by most Arab countries, are hindering relief and rescue operations, adding that the coercive measures violate fundamental humanitarian principles.

The top Hezbollah official emphasized that the West must understand that Syrians are united in their fight against Takfiri militant groups. He also emphasized that Hezbollah is standing by Syria and Turkey in the aftermath of the tragic incident.

